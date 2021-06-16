What do the symbols on my Philips Groomer mean?
Charging indications
Some grooming devices do not have any charging indications. In this case, check the product's charger to see if it has a light. This light illuminates when the charger is connected to the power supply. For these products, follow the advised charging time as instructed in the user manual.
Travel lock
To activate the travel lock, press and hold the on/off button for 3 seconds. The lock symbol will flash briefly to indicate that the device is locked. If you try to switch it on it will not work. Instead, the travel lock symbol will flash to remind you to deactivate the travel lock.
To deactivate the travel lock, press and hold the power button for 3 seconds. The symbol will again flash briefly and then the groomer will turn on.
Turbo mode
Quiet mode
Oil reminder
Depending on the grooming device that you own, you may find other symbols printed or flashing on it. For more information regarding your exact model, please refer to the user manual or contact us.