Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Philips Support

    Where can I find the model or serial number of my Philips groomer or clipper?

    Published on 05 June 2023
    Please refer to the guidance below to find the model or serial number of your Philips groomer, hair clipper or OneBlade.

    You can use the model number to register your Philips product or find product-specific information. Meanwhile, the serial number identifies when Philips produced your product.

    Tip: there are often different versions of the same model, with additional features or accessories included with each. You can identify your version using the two digits that come after a slash at the end of the model number. The additional digits are not printed on the product itself but you can find them on the packaging or on the payment receipt.
     

    Back of the device

    For grooming devices such as OneBlade, beard trimmers and hair clippers, you will find the model and serial numbers located on the back of the handle. The model number usually begins with two letters followed by four numbers, e.g. QP2540.

    The serial number, meanwhile, is in a YYWW (year and week) format.
     
    Model and Serial number Philips Groomer

    Top of the device

    Some hair clippers and beard trimmers have the model number located on the top of the device, just below the cutting teeth.

    The serial number is usually located under the cutting unit. Try gently removing the upper part of your groomer or clipper. The serial number should be visible there in a YYWW (year and week) format.
    Model and Serial number Philips Groomer

    Inside the handle

    For products that use replaceable AA batteries, the model and serial number is located inside the battery compartment.

    Open the battery compartment using the instructions provided in the user manual. The model and serial number will be visible inside the compartment.
    Model and Serial number Philips Nose Hair Trimmer

    The information on this page applies to the following models: MG7951/15 , MG7931/15 , MG7961/15 , MG9531/15 , MG5951/15 , MG3940/15 , MG3935/15 , BT3620/15 , BT3619/15 , MG3946/15 , BT3665/15 , BT3660/15 , MG3915/15 , MG3930/15 , BT3615/15 , BT3617/15 , MG3920/15 , MG3945/15 , BT5775/15 , BT5765/15 , BT7670/15 , BT5780/15 , BT7665/15 , BT7660/15 , QP1924/20 , NT2650/16 , NT1650/16 , BT3233/15 , BT3238/15 , MG9530/15 , MG7950/15 , QP2734/23 , QP2724/23 , QP2834/23 , QP2724/31 , QP2834/31 , QP1424/65 , QP6652/35 , QP6506/15 , QP6652/30 , QP6552/30 , QP6552/15 , QP6542/15 , QP6652/61 , QP6507/23 , QP1324/30 , MG7940/75 , MG9555/15 , MG9553/15 , MG9550/15 , MG9540/15 , MG7940/15 , MG7930/15 , MG7920/15 , MG5950/15 , MG5940/15 , MG5920/15 , QP6551/15 , QP4631/65 , QP1924/30 , QP1324/20 , QP2834/20 , QP2824/20 , BG3017/01 , QP2724/20 , BG5021/16 , BG5021/15 , BG3027/05 , BG3027/03 , BG3007/01 , BT3234/15 , QP2824/30 , BT3239/15 , BT5515/20 , BT5515/70 , MG5930/15 , QP2724/30 , QP2734/20 , QT4021/16 , MG3730/13 , QP2830/20 , QP2821/20 , QP2730/20 , QP2721/20 , QP4530/30 , QP2724/15 , QP2834/20R1 , QP2515/16 , MG7736/13 , MG5720/13 , MG5730/35 , MG3720/35 , BT5522/13 , HC9420/15 , BT3222/13 , BT5522/15 , MG9710/93 , BT3222/14 , HC3525/15 , MG9710/90 , MG7736/15 , MG3715/14 , NT1151/15 , NT1650/15 , NT3650/16 , BT9810/15 , BT9810/13 , NT5650/16 , QP2520/65 , BT5501/13 , HC5630/13 , HC5632/15 , HC5612/15 , HC7650/15 , HC5632/13 , HC5650/15 , HC5630/15 , MG3740/13 , BT5502/13 , BT5503/83 , HC3518/13 , BT7512/13 , BT5515/15 , BT5502/15 , BT5515/13 , NT3160/15 , BT5205/83 , BT7500/13 , BT7520/13 , BT3211/13 , MG3758/13 , BT9299/13 , BG7025/13 , BT3236/13 , BG7025/15 , MG7785/20 , BG3015/13 , BG5020/13 , BG3010/13 , MG3747/33 , MG3720/33 , MG7745/15 , MG5730/33 , MG3710/33 , MG3722/33 , BT1216/15 , BT3226/13 , HC3510/13 , HC3530/15 , HC3505/15 , HC3510/15 , HC3520/13 , BT3206/13 , BT3206/14 , BG3010/15 , BG3015/15 , BG5020/15 , MG3721/14 , QP6510/64 , QP2520/64 , MG3710/13 , MG3747/13 , MG7710/13 , MG5730/13 , BT5200/15 , BT9297/13 , QT4013/16 , MG3720/13 , QP2620/25 , QP2620/20 , QP2630/30 , MG7715/13 , MG3740/15 , MG3710/15 , MG3720/15 , MG3730/15 , MG5720/15 , MG7715/15 , MG7720/15 , MG5730/15 , QT3310/13 , BT5203/85 , QP2520/60 , NT5171/15 , QP2520/30 , QP6520/30 , HC7450/33 , QP6510/30 , QP2530/25 , QP2520/25 , QP6510/25 , QP6520/25 , BT7202/13 , QP2530/30 , HC7460/13 , HC7450/13 , BT5200/13 , QP2520/20 , QP2530/20 , NT1150/10 , QG3337/15 , BT7085/32 , QG415/13 , QT4013/23 , BG105/10 , HC9450/20 , HC9450/13 , NT5180/15 , NT3160/10 , BT5262/13 , HC9450/15 , BG1024/10 , BG1024/16 , QT4002/13 , BT9290/32 , BT9280/33 , BT5260/33 , TT2040/32 , NT9145/11 , NT9125/15 , QG3332/23 , QG3342/23 , QT4005/13 , QG3322/13 , QG3342/13 , QG3352/23 , QT4000/13 , QT4005/15 , QT4015/23 , NT9130/40 , NT9130/16 , QT4019/40 , QT4019/15 , QT4022/41 , QT4022/15 , QT4022/32 , QT4075/32 , QT4050/32 , QT4070/15 , QT4070/32 , QT4070/41 , QT4090/32 , QT4050/15 , QT4090/15 , QT4050/41 , QT4045/70 , QT4021/98 , QT4021/50 , QT4021/63 . Click here to show more product numbers Click here to show less product numbers

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Other useful links

    Need help with your product?

    Contacting Philips

    We are happy to help you

    Contacting Philips

    We are happy to help you

    Looking for something else?

    Discover all Philips Support options

    Support Homepage
    Warranty icon

    We guarantee quality for lasting peace of mind

    View our warranty policy
    Refurbishment icon

    We give products a second chance with refurbishment*

    Shop Better Than New editions
    Parts and accessories

    We help you replace parts instead of products*

    Shop parts and accessories
    Sustainability icon

    We take responsibility for our impact

    Read our sustainability goals

    * Applicable only for Personal Care, Mother&Child Care and Household products

    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.