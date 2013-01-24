iPhone compatibility:
- 5S and above
- iOS 10 and above
Minimise irritation, personalise your shave
The new Philips smart shaver series 7000 is co-developed with dermatologists and offers a personalised plan to reduce skin irritation, even for the most sensitive skin. Because everyone's skin is different. See all benefits
Wet and dry electric shaver
Create a personal shave plan to tackle your specific skin issues: redness, burning, ingrown hairs or dry skin. As your skin improves, your plan will adapt to give you updated advice.
Track your technique in real time and get tips to perfect your shaving. An accelerometer tracks your shaving moves and communicates with the app via Bluetooth® to give you immediate feedback.
Shave with the recommended speed setting, customised for your skin, or choose your own. Options include normal, sensitive and extra-sensitive.
Experience a more comfortable shave with anti-friction SkinGlide rings coated with microspheres. Thousands of tiny glass-like rounded spheres reduce friction and surface resistance between the shaver and the skin. This gives the shaver a smooth, easy glide and helps protect against skin irritation.
Our updated cutting system has skin protection technology, designed to only cut hair not skin. V-shaped blades guide the skin away from the blades for a close, smooth shave — even on three-day stubble.
Our shaver heads flex easily in five directions, gently following all the contours of the face and neck. Less pressure is needed to shave closely and skin stress is minimised.
Adapt your shave routine to your needs. With the Aquatec Wet & Dry, you can go for a comfortable dry shave or a refreshing wet shave. You can shave with gel or foam, even under the shower.
Click-on beard styler has 5 length settings for beard styling, perfect stubble and pre-trimming. The cleansing brush is designed for deep, gentle cleansing together with your choice of cleanser. We recommend using the brush before shaving to enhance your shaving results: 91% of subjects experienced less skin irritation when shaving with Philips S7000 with cleansing brush*.
The energy-efficient, powerful lithium-ion battery system gives you two convenient options: Charge it for an hour for up to 50 minutes of shaving time, or a quick charge for one full shave. All Shaver series 7000 models are designed to operate only in cordless mode to ensure safety in wet environments.
Shave longer with every charge, thanks to our powerful energy-efficient, long-lasting lithium-ion battery. Do a quick charge for 5 minutes and you'll have enough power for one shave.
We back this Philips shaver with a 2 year guarantee. Our Series 7000 shavers are designed for performance and durability.
