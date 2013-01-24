Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 year warranty

    • Shop now, pay later with Klarna

    • Free delivery on orders over £30

    Shaver series 7000

    Wet and dry electric shaver

    S7921/51
    Find support for this product
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards
    • Minimise irritation, personalise your shave Minimise irritation, personalise your shave Minimise irritation, personalise your shave
      -{discount-value}
    • Play Pause
    • Play Pause

      Shaver series 7000 Wet and dry electric shaver

      S7921/51
      Find support for this product

      Minimise irritation, personalise your shave

      The new Philips smart shaver series 7000 is co-developed with dermatologists and offers a personalised plan to reduce skin irritation, even for the most sensitive skin. Because everyone's skin is different. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: £300.00
      Find similar products

      Shaver series 7000 Wet and dry electric shaver

      Minimise irritation, personalise your shave

      The new Philips smart shaver series 7000 is co-developed with dermatologists and offers a personalised plan to reduce skin irritation, even for the most sensitive skin. Because everyone's skin is different. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all series-shavers

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        See all parts and accessories
        Shaver series 7000

        Shaver series 7000

        Wet and dry electric shaver

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Minimise irritation, personalise your shave

        Effective for 89% of users with highly irritable skin*

        • Personal Shave Plan
        • SmartSensor Technology
        • Sensitive shave settings
        • SkinGlide rings
        A plan that tackles your personal skin issues

        A plan that tackles your personal skin issues

        Create a personal shave plan to tackle your specific skin issues: redness, burning, ingrown hairs or dry skin. As your skin improves, your plan will adapt to give you updated advice.

        SmartSensor Technology perfects your shaving technique

        SmartSensor Technology perfects your shaving technique

        Track your technique in real time and get tips to perfect your shaving. An accelerometer tracks your shaving moves and communicates with the app via Bluetooth® to give you immediate feedback.

        Sensitive shave settings customised for your skin

        Sensitive shave settings customised for your skin

        Shave with the recommended speed setting, customised for your skin, or choose your own. Options include normal, sensitive and extra-sensitive.

        SkinGlide rings with anti-friction coating for smooth glide

        SkinGlide rings with anti-friction coating for smooth glide

        Experience a more comfortable shave with anti-friction SkinGlide rings coated with microspheres. Thousands of tiny glass-like rounded spheres reduce friction and surface resistance between the shaver and the skin. This gives the shaver a smooth, easy glide and helps protect against skin irritation.

        Blades protect skin and cut close even with three-day stubble

        Blades protect skin and cut close even with three-day stubble

        Our updated cutting system has skin protection technology, designed to only cut hair not skin. V-shaped blades guide the skin away from the blades for a close, smooth shave — even on three-day stubble.

        5-direction flex heads follow contours with less pressure

        5-direction flex heads follow contours with less pressure

        Our shaver heads flex easily in five directions, gently following all the contours of the face and neck. Less pressure is needed to shave closely and skin stress is minimised.

        Aquatec gives you a comfortable dry or refreshing wet shave

        Aquatec gives you a comfortable dry or refreshing wet shave

        Adapt your shave routine to your needs. With the Aquatec Wet & Dry, you can go for a comfortable dry shave or a refreshing wet shave. You can shave with gel or foam, even under the shower.

        Click-on styler and brush for trimming and facial cleansing

        Click-on styler and brush for trimming and facial cleansing

        Click-on beard styler has 5 length settings for beard styling, perfect stubble and pre-trimming. The cleansing brush is designed for deep, gentle cleansing together with your choice of cleanser. We recommend using the brush before shaving to enhance your shaving results: 91% of subjects experienced less skin irritation when shaving with Philips S7000 with cleansing brush*.

        50 minutes of cordless shaving

        50 minutes of cordless shaving

        The energy-efficient, powerful lithium-ion battery system gives you two convenient options: Charge it for an hour for up to 50 minutes of shaving time, or a quick charge for one full shave. All Shaver series 7000 models are designed to operate only in cordless mode to ensure safety in wet environments.

        1 hour charging time

        1 hour charging time

        Shave longer with every charge, thanks to our powerful energy-efficient, long-lasting lithium-ion battery. Do a quick charge for 5 minutes and you'll have enough power for one shave.

        Comes with a 2 year guarantee

        Comes with a 2 year guarantee

        We back this Philips shaver with a 2 year guarantee. Our Series 7000 shavers are designed for performance and durability.

        Technical Specifications

        • Software

          App
          • Connects via Bluetooth®
          • GroomTribe
          Bluetooth®
          • Version 4.1 (Bluetooth® Smart)
          • 10 m range
          iPhone compatibility
          Compatible*
          Android compatibility
          Compatible*
          iPad compatibility
          Not compatible

        • Shaving Performance

          SkinComfort
          • SkinGlide Rings
          • SkinProtection System
          • Aquatec Wet and Dry
          Shaving system
          GentlePrecisionPRO Blades
          Contour following
          5-direction DynamicFlex Heads

        • Accessories

          SmartClick
          • Beard styler
          • Deep facial cleansing brush
          Pouch
          Travel pouch
          Maintenance
          Cleaning brush

        • Power

          Run time
          50 min / 17 shaves
          Charging
          • 1 hour full charge
          • Quick charge for 1 shave
          Battery Type
          Lithium-ion
          Automatic voltage
          100-240 V
          Max power consumption
          5.4  W
          Stand-by power
          0.15  W

        • Ease of use

          Display
          • 1 level battery indicator
          • Sensitive Shave Settings
          • Bluetooth indicator
          • Battery low indicator
          • Charging indicator
          • Travel lock indicator
          Wet and Dry
          Wet and dry use
          Cleaning
          Fully washable
          Operation
          • Cordless use
          • Unplug before use

        • Design

          Handle
          Ergonomic grip and handling
          Frame colour
          Ocean Blue
          Front colour
          Matte White

        • Service

          2 year guarantee
          Yes
          Replacement head
          Replace every 2 yrs with SH70
          Cleansing brush head SH560
          Replace every 3–6 months

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • SmartClick beard styler
        • SmartClick cleansing brush

        Looking for additional accessories? Show Parts & Accessories

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Download the Smart Shaver App

        Philips SmartShaver App

        iPhone compatibility:

        • 5S and above
        • iOS 10 and above
        Download the app from the App Store:
        Download the SmartShaver app from the App Store

        Android compatibility:

        • Only Phones, size >4.5 inches
        • OS version > 6.0, BLE Version > 4.0
        • Download the app to confirm if your device is compatible
        Download the app from Google Play:
        Download the SmartShaver app from Google Play

        Optional Accessories

        See all parts and accessories
          * Suggested retail price

          Suggested products

            Recently viewed products

              Awards

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

              • Effective for 89% of men with high skin irritation - Tested in Germany & UK in 2016 with 139 men
              • Blades protect skin and cut close, even with 3-day stubble - vs Predecessor SensoTouch 2D
              • 91% of subjects experienced less skin irritation when shaving with Philips S7000 with cleansing brush — tested in UK among dissatisfied blade users
              • Compatible with a wide range of iPhone and Android™ devices. More info at www.philips.com/smartshaver
              • Apple, the Apple logo, iPad and iPhone are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the US and other countries. App Store is a service mark of Apple Inc.
              • Android is a trademark of Google Inc.
              • Google Play and the Google Play logo are trademarks of Google Inc.
              • The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by the Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by Koninklijke Philips N.V. is under licence.

              Subscribe  to our newsletter

              Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

              Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

              Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

              Discover 
              MyPhilips

              Extended warranty on selected products

              Easy access to product support

              Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

              Register now

              Payment

              We accept the following payment methods:
              Visa - payment method
              MasterCard - payment method
              American Express - payment method
              PayPal - payment method
              Klarna - payment method

              Help with your online order

              Frequently asked questions
              Terms and conditions
              Search order
              Student discount