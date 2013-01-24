Click-on styler and brush for trimming and facial cleansing

Click-on beard styler has 5 length settings for beard styling, perfect stubble and pre-trimming. The cleansing brush is designed for deep, gentle cleansing together with your choice of cleanser. We recommend using the brush before shaving to enhance your shaving results: 91% of subjects experienced less skin irritation when shaving with Philips S7000 with cleansing brush*.