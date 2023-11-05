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2 year warranty

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All series

  • An easy haircut for the whole family
  • An easy haircut for the whole family
  • An easy haircut for the whole family
  • An easy haircut for the whole family
  • An easy haircut for the whole family
  • An easy haircut for the whole family
  • An easy haircut for the whole family
  • An easy haircut for the whole family
  • An easy haircut for the whole family
  • An easy haircut for the whole family
  • An easy haircut for the whole family
  • An easy haircut for the whole family
  • An easy haircut for the whole family
  • An easy haircut for the whole family
  • An easy haircut for the whole family
  • An easy haircut for the whole family
  • An easy haircut for the whole family
  • An easy haircut for the whole family
  • An easy haircut for the whole family
  • An easy haircut for the whole family
  • An easy haircut for the whole family
  • An easy haircut for the whole family

Discontinued

Hair clipperWashable hair clipper

QC5115/15

4.2
| (703) Reviews | 85% recommend this product

1 award

An easy haircut for the whole family
The Family Clipper by Philips gives an easy haircut to the whole family. It's Ultra Quiet design, 11 length settings, and self-sharpening steel blades provide the ideal hair cut performance and experience for both kids and adults
See all benefits

Quiet, reliable haircut for every age

An easy haircut for the whole family

  • Self-sharpening metal blades

  • 11 length settings

  • Corded use

  • Up to 5-year guarantee

Quiet and powerful performance

Quiet and powerful performance

A family-friendly clipper with all the performance and none of the stress. Its smooth motor is engineered for power with reduced vibration - helping to keep the calm while cutting hair.

Adjust hair length from 0.5 mm to 21 mm easily

Adjust hair length from 0.5 mm to 21 mm easily

Customise your hair length precisely with ease. Choose from 10 settings between 3 mm to 21 mm in 2 mm increments. For a closer trim, simply remove the comb for a precise 0.5 mm cut.

Self-sharpening steel blades, no oil required

Self-sharpening steel blades, no oil required

Looking good has never been easier. Our hair clippers boast self-sharpening blades that are incredibly long-lasting, ensuring precision grooming from day one to year five and beyond.

Technical specifications

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Parts & Accessories

Awards

  • Award image AWARD-612375

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.2

of 5

703

Reviews

85%

recommend this product

05/11/2023

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Brilliant a nd quite hair cutting

Bought this product as no brainer to replace my Philips battery hair clipper that had seen its better days bought a corded version this time as I don't have wait to charge the battery every month to cut my hair Lovely light cutter really well designed very quiet and so easy to use compared to my old battery powered great value for money and when registering the product l was instantly up graded to 36 month warranty for cutter Well happy with that folks

Pros

Lifgt weigh good design and easy to nice long power cord cord

Cons

Wish bought one month's ago

This review was made for Hairclipper series 3000 QC5135 Hair clipper

This review was made for Hairclipper series 3000 QC5135 Hair clipper

22/03/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Best hair clippers I've used

These were superb I've used lots of hair clippers from many of the top names and these have given me the best cut and also been the easiest to blend in with. One slight problem is you can sometimes position your hand wrong and move the guard.

Pros

Great cut, easy to blend different lengths

Cons

Guard can slip

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for QC5115/13 family hair clipper

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for QC5115/13 family hair clipper

17/03/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellant lightweight hair clippers for family use

Easy to use no changing grades just slide the grade up or down, quiet and really smooth in process. Loved testing these hair clippers from Philips. Definately recommend these for family use - particularly boys.

Pros

No need to change heads in between grades, simple to use

Cons

Lead length could be longer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for QC5115/13 family hair clipper

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for QC5115/13 family hair clipper

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Disclaimers

  1. The warranty offers coverage for up to 5 years, including a 2-year standard global warranty, with an additional 3 years available upon registering the device within 90 days of purchase.

  2. Applicable exclusively to the 5000, 7000 and 9000 Series models. Available for the global market, excluding the USA, Canada and China.