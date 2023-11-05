2 year warranty
Discontinued
Self-sharpening metal blades
11 length settings
Corded use
Up to 5-year guarantee
A family-friendly clipper with all the performance and none of the stress. Its smooth motor is engineered for power with reduced vibration - helping to keep the calm while cutting hair.
Customise your hair length precisely with ease. Choose from 10 settings between 3 mm to 21 mm in 2 mm increments. For a closer trim, simply remove the comb for a precise 0.5 mm cut.
Looking good has never been easier. Our hair clippers boast self-sharpening blades that are incredibly long-lasting, ensuring precision grooming from day one to year five and beyond.
Awards
4.2
of 5
703
Reviews
85%
recommend this product
Bazxy
05/11/2023
United Kingdom
Brilliant a nd quite hair cutting
Bought this product as no brainer to replace my Philips battery hair clipper that had seen its better days bought a corded version this time as I don't have wait to charge the battery every month to cut my hair Lovely light cutter really well designed very quiet and so easy to use compared to my old battery powered great value for money and when registering the product l was instantly up graded to 36 month warranty for cutter Well happy with that folks
Pros
Lifgt weigh good design and easy to nice long power cord cord
Cons
Wish bought one month's ago
This review was made for Hairclipper series 3000 QC5135 Hair clipper
This review was made for Hairclipper series 3000 QC5135 Hair clipper
Munkeeman
22/03/2021
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Best hair clippers I've used
These were superb I've used lots of hair clippers from many of the top names and these have given me the best cut and also been the easiest to blend in with. One slight problem is you can sometimes position your hand wrong and move the guard.
Pros
Great cut, easy to blend different lengths
Cons
Guard can slip
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for QC5115/13 family hair clipper
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for QC5115/13 family hair clipper
HalforL
17/03/2021
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Excellant lightweight hair clippers for family use
Easy to use no changing grades just slide the grade up or down, quiet and really smooth in process. Loved testing these hair clippers from Philips. Definately recommend these for family use - particularly boys.
Pros
No need to change heads in between grades, simple to use
Cons
Lead length could be longer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for QC5115/13 family hair clipper
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for QC5115/13 family hair clipper
The warranty offers coverage for up to 5 years, including a 2-year standard global warranty, with an additional 3 years available upon registering the device within 90 days of purchase.
Applicable exclusively to the 5000, 7000 and 9000 Series models. Available for the global market, excluding the USA, Canada and China.