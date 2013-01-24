Home
    Satinelle

    Epilator

    HP6503/00
    • Satinelle Ice Premium Satinelle Ice Premium Satinelle Ice Premium
      Satinelle Epilator

      HP6503/00
      Satinelle Ice Premium

      First ceramic epilator with premium ice cooler and sonic massage system.

      Satinelle Epilator

      Satinelle Ice Premium

      First ceramic epilator with premium ice cooler and sonic massage system.

        Satinelle Ice Premium

        Gentlest epilator with ice and sonic massage

        Hypoallergenic discs

        Hypoallergenic discs

        Reduce risk of allergic skin irritation, taking extra care of your skin.

        Washable epilation head for extra hygiene and easy cleaning

        Washable epilation head for extra hygiene and easy cleaning

        Sonic massage system

        High-frequent massaging minimises the pulling sensation.

        Premium ice cooler

        Follows every curve of the body perfectly for an optimal cooling and gentle epilation.

        Ceramic epilation system

        This epilator has a unique ceramic material and ergonomic shape, for up to 20% faster* epilation. *compared to Philips Satin Ice.

        Charging stand included

        Cordless epilation, anywhere!

        Technical Specifications

        • Weight and dimensions

          F-box dimensions
          235 x 192 x 116 (H x W x D)  mm
          F-box weight
          811  g
          A-box dimensions
          258 x 592 x 195 (H x W x D)  mm
          A-box weight
          4702  g
          No. of pieces per A-box
          5  pcs

        • Features

          Pivoting ice cooler
          Yes
          Sonic massage system
          Yes
          Ceramic epilation system
          Yes
          2 speed settings
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Power source
          AC-RC (mains)
          Voltage
          100–240  V
          Motor
          DC 14 V
          Power consumption
          6  W
          Number of discs
          13
          Number of catching points
          24
          Pulling actions/second speed 1
          880
          Pulling actions/second speed 2
          1080
          RPM speed 1
          2200 min
          RPM speed 2
          2700 min

        • Accessories

          Detachable shaving head
          For a smooth shave
          Delicate area ice cooler
          For delicate body areas
          Insulation sleeve
          For convenient handling
          Exfoliation body puff
          Fewer ingrown hairs
          Luxury storage pouch
          For storage and protection
          Cleaning brush
          For easy cleaning

        • Logistic data

          Pallet quantity (EU)
          160  pcs
          Pallet quantity (GB)
          200  pcs
          Pallet size (EU)
          115 x 120 x 80  cm
          Pallet size (GB)
          115 x 120 x 100  cm

