Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Norelco Grooming kit

    G480
    Norelco
    • Superior visibility, maximum precision Superior visibility, maximum precision Superior visibility, maximum precision
      -{discount-value}

      Norelco Grooming kit

      G480

      Superior visibility, maximum precision

      The revolutionary MicroBlade technology is designed to give you unprecedented precision to create the exact look you had in mind

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Norelco Grooming kit

      Superior visibility, maximum precision

      The revolutionary MicroBlade technology is designed to give you unprecedented precision to create the exact look you had in mind

      Superior visibility, maximum precision

      The revolutionary MicroBlade technology is designed to give you unprecedented precision to create the exact look you had in mind

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Norelco Grooming kit

      Superior visibility, maximum precision

      The revolutionary MicroBlade technology is designed to give you unprecedented precision to create the exact look you had in mind

      Similar products

      See all Multigroomers

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        See all parts and accessories

        Grooming kit

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Superior visibility, maximum precision

        • All-in-1
        MicroBlade technology for unprecedented precision

        MicroBlade technology for unprecedented precision

        The revolutionary MicroBlade Technology is designed to give you unprecedented precision to create the exact look you had in mind.

        Sharper than Titanium*: hardened steel blades for long life

        Sharper than Titanium*: hardened steel blades for long life

        The hardened Inox Steel self-sharpening blades are sharper than Titanium*.

        9+ attachments to create any style you like from head to toe

        9+ attachments to create any style you like from head to toe

        Philips offers you a new grooming kit that allows you to create any style you like from head to toe with superior precision, giving you that sense of pride of a perfect end result

        Cleans under the tap for fast and easy cleaning

        Cleans under the tap for fast and easy cleaning

        Cleans under the tap for fast and easy cleaning.

        Technical Specifications

        • Create the look you want

          Styling tools
          • Beard and moustache comb
          • Mini shaver
          • Nose and ear trimmer
          • 9 position hair clipper comb
          • Eyebrow comb
          Number of length settings
          9 secured length settings

        • Performance

          Styling
          Precision trimmer

        • Power system

          Usage
          Cordless only
          Charging time
          10 hours
          Running time
          35 minutes

        • Maintenance

          Lubrication
          Blades need no oiling
          Cleaning
          Cleaning brush

        • Ease of use

          Display
          Charging indicator
          Storage
          Store and charge stand
          Travel
          Multivoltage

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Optional Accessories

        See all parts and accessories
          * Suggested retail price

          Suggested products

            Recently viewed products

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

              Subscribe  to our newsletter

              Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

              Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

              Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

              * Voucher code terms and conditions:


              1. The voucher code can be used to obtain 15% off any purchase of a Philips product, excluding shipping costs, clearance and Sleep and Respiratory services and products in the category ‘Health’, online at www.philips.co.uk/shop/.

              2. This voucher code is valid for 4 weeks from issue.

              3. Voucher codes cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

              4. Philips reserves the right to cancel a promotion at any time.

              5. Philips Electronics UK Limited, Ascent 1, Aerospace Boulevard, Farnborough, Hampshire, GU14 6XW 

              Click here to read moreRead less

              Discover 
              MyPhilips

              Extended warranty on selected products

              Easy access to product support

              Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

              Register now

              Payment

              We accept the following payment methods:
              Visa - payment method
              MasterCard - payment method
              American Express - payment method
              PayPal - payment method
              Klarna - payment method

              Help with your online order

              Frequently asked questions
              Terms and conditions
              Search order
              Student discount