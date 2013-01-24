Home
    Electric shaver

    HQ8290/17
    • Fast. Close. Efficient. Fast. Close. Efficient. Fast. Close. Efficient.
      Electric shaver

      HQ8290/17

      Fast. Close. Efficient.

      The three tracks of the Speed-XL shaving heads offer 50% more shaving surface for a fast and close shave

        8200 series

        8200 series

        Electric shaver

        Fast. Close. Efficient.

        • With LED multi-purpose display
        Speed-XL shaving heads for a fast and close shave

        Speed-XL shaving heads for a fast and close shave

        The three shaving tracks offer 50% more shaving surface for a fast and close shave. *Compared to standard rotary shaving heads.

        SmartTouch Contour-following: for a fast and efficient shave

        SmartTouch Contour-following: for a fast and efficient shave

        Constantly keeps the 3 shaving heads in close contact with your skin for a fast and efficient shave.

        FastRinse with anti-bacterial coating inside

        FastRinse with anti-bacterial coating inside

        Anti-bacterial coating inside the shaving unit ensures that the shaver is rinsed clean in seconds.

        Precision Cutting System

        Precision Cutting System

        The electric shaver has ultra-thin heads with slots to shave the long hairs and holes to shave even the shortest stubble.

        Super Lift & Cut technology

        Super Lift & Cut technology

        The dual blade system of this electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level.

        Reflex Action system

        Reflex Action system

        Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck.

        Technical Specifications

        • Shaving Performance

          Shaving system
          • Speed XL shaving heads
          • Precision Cutting System
          • Super Lift & Cut technology
          Contour following
          • SmartTouch Contour-following
          • Reflex Action system
          • Individual floating heads
          Styling
          Precision trimmer

        • Ease of use

          Display
          Travel lock
          Charging
          • Rechargeable
          • Corded/cordless
          Charging
          1 hour
          Shaving time
          17 days
          Cleaning
          Washable

        • Design

          Material
          Chrome
          Finishing
          Mirror coated display

        • Accessories

          Stand
          Charging stand
          Pouch
          Soft pouch
          Maintenance
          • Cleaning brush
          • Protective cap

        • Power

          Run time
          50  min

        • Service

          Replacement head
          Replace every 2 yrs with HQ9

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Charging stand
        • Cleaning brush
        • Power cord
        • Protection cap
        • Travel pouch
        • User manual

        Looking for additional accessories? Show Parts & Accessories

