Had this shaver yesterday and its miles better than my previous competitor brand foil shaver. I have used philips products for years- avent for my kids, sonicares for my wife and myself so thought why not give rotary shavers a go- and what can I say but this is another brilliant product from Philips! I prefer a wet shave so I lathered my face with shaving cream and 3 minutes later had a baby smooth face- no razor burn, perfect on the neck and no irritation whatsoever. The only gripe I had with this product is that corded use wasn't possible as the shaver has to be plugged into the stand and this stand needs to be carried when away on holiday! But thats a small annoyance I can live with given the excellent results! I cant imagine ever going back to using anything else and cant wait to experience what Philips' next gen shavers are going to look like- but judging by this product alone the future definitely looks bright. Well done again Philips!