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  • Comfortably close
  • Comfortably close

Discontinued

Shaver series 3000Electric shaver

HQ7240/16

4
| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product
Comfortably close
This newly designed Philips shaver HQ7240 keeps it simple - close and convenient. It's close: Advanced technology guarantees a close shave. It's convenient: Simply rinses clean under the tap. And it's designed for increased comfort.
See all benefits
Philips Grooming No1 Number 1 Brand logo [master-bff38b4a4b484febb6ceb2d500a5c33c] [com-mig]

World’s No 1 Electric Shaving Brand1

Shaves even the shortest hairs

Comfortably close

Superior Lift & Cut system

Superior Lift & Cut system

Dual blade system: first blade lifts, second blade cuts for a comfortable close shave.

Reflex Action system

Reflex Action system

Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck.

Spring-released pop-up trimmer

Spring-released pop-up trimmer

Full width, pop-up trimmer is perfect for grooming sideburns and moustache.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

5
3
2
1

20/05/2012

België

België

een degelijk product

het product ligt degelijk in de hand en is gebruiksvriendelijk. alsook de kwaliteit van het scheren is aangenaam, en batterij gaat vrij lang mee

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ7240/17 Elektrisch scheerapparaat

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ7240/17 Elektrisch scheerapparaat

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Disclaimers

  1. Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024. 