      First ceramic epilator with click-on ice cooler and massaging system.

      First ceramic epilator with click-on ice cooler and massaging system.

      First ceramic epilator with click-on ice cooler and massaging system.

      First ceramic epilator with click-on ice cooler and massaging system.

        Satinelle Ice limited edition

        The most gentle epilator from Philips

        • Black
        Hypoallergenic discs

        Hypoallergenic discs

        Reduce risk of allergic skin irritation, taking extra care of your skin.

        Luxury storage pouch

        Luxury storage pouch

        Convenient storage and easy usage anytime and anywhere.

        Extra shaving head

        Extra shaving head

        Premium ice cooler

        Follows every curve of the body perfectly for an optimal cooling and gentle epilation.

        New ceramic epilation system

        Thanks to its unique ceramic material and ergonomic shape the epilation head catches more hairs ensuring up to 20% faster* epilation. *Compared to Philips Satin Ice.

        Active massage system

        The integrated massaging system relaxes your skin and makes Satinelle Ice the gentlest epilator from Philips.

        Exfoliating body puff to prevent ingrown hairs

        The Satinelle Massage comes with an exfoliating body puff for use in the shower, which you can use to prepare your legs for hair removal. Regular use will keep your legs silky smooth and help you avoid the re-growth of hairs under the skin (in-grown hairs) in addition to polishing and refining your skin.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Voltage
          100-240 V (50-60 Hz) Automatic Voltage Selection  V
          Number of catching points
          24
          Power consumption
          6  W
          Number of discs
          25
          Power source
          AC (Mains)
          Pulling actions/second speed 1
          880
          Motor
          DC-Motor 14 V
          Pulling actions/second speed 2
          1080
          RPM speed 1
          2200 min
          RPM speed 2
          2700 min

        • Features

          2 speed settings
          Yes
          Active massage system
          Yes
          Ceramic epilation system
          Yes
          Luxurious and stylish design
          Yes
          Pivoting ice cooler
          Yes

        • Accessories

          Cleaning brush
          Yes
          Detachable shaving head
          Yes
          Delicate area ice cooler
          Yes
          Exfoliation body puff
          Yes
          Insulation sleeve
          Yes
          Luxury storage pouch
          Yes

        • Weight and dimensions

          A-box dimensions
          56.6 x 19.6 x 25.1 cm (W x D x H)  mm
          F-box dimensions
          19.6 x 9.4 x 23.5 cm (W x D x H)  mm
          A-box weight
          4708  g
          F-box weight
          733  g
          No. of pieces per A-box
          6  pcs
          Packaging design
          Exclusive gift box with hanging option

