Satinelle Ice limited edition
First ceramic epilator with click-on ice cooler and massaging system. See all benefits
Reduce risk of allergic skin irritation, taking extra care of your skin.
Convenient storage and easy usage anytime and anywhere.
Follows every curve of the body perfectly for an optimal cooling and gentle epilation.
Thanks to its unique ceramic material and ergonomic shape the epilation head catches more hairs ensuring up to 20% faster* epilation. *Compared to Philips Satin Ice.
The integrated massaging system relaxes your skin and makes Satinelle Ice the gentlest epilator from Philips.
The Satinelle Massage comes with an exfoliating body puff for use in the shower, which you can use to prepare your legs for hair removal. Regular use will keep your legs silky smooth and help you avoid the re-growth of hairs under the skin (in-grown hairs) in addition to polishing and refining your skin.
