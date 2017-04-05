2 year warranty
Discontinued
CloseCut heads Flex & Float
Corded use only
The dual blade system of this electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level.
For maximum performance replace the shaving heads of your Philips shaver every two years with HQ55.
Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck.
4.4
of 5
60
Reviews
93%
recommend this product
Gazza97
05/04/2017
United Kingdom
Excellent shaver
Purchased many years ago for a xmas present off my wife as she decided I needed a new electric shaver as my old Philips electric shaver was about 20 years + old even though it was still working perfectly and still is !
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ6900/16 Dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ6900/16 Dry electric shaver
Epitax
30/08/2012
United Kingdom
great
very good so far only have had for short time but have used similar one in past
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ6900/16 Dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ6900/16 Dry electric shaver
crues
30/08/2012
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
great
very good so far only have had for short time but have used similar one in past
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ6900/16 Dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ6900/16 Dry electric shaver
Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024.