Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
One tool, any look
Get a smooth face, perfect stubble and a groomed body really easily with this 3-in-1 tool. It has three separate attachments: for shaving, trimming and grooming. Just choose the one you want, click it onto the handle and get going. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
One tool, any look
Get a smooth face, perfect stubble and a groomed body really easily with this 3-in-1 tool. It has three separate attachments: for shaving, trimming and grooming. Just choose the one you want, click it onto the handle and get going. See all benefits
shave, style and groom
Philips shop price
Total:
Just click the attachment you need onto the handle to turn it into a shaver, beard trimmer or bodygroom. Click it off again when you've finished. For a smooth face, choose the shaver. For perfect stubble, reach for the trimmer. Want to groom your body hair? Time for the bodygroom. One tool, any look.
Shave wet with shaving cream for extra skin protection, or dry for convenience.
The dual rotary razor attachment is designed for an easy and clean shave with no nicks and cuts.
Create anything from perfect stubble to a neatly trimmed beard or moustache. Simply rinse under the tap to clean.
Choose from 5 length settings: 1 mm for perfect 3-day stubble to 5 mm for a short beard.
Rounded combs and pearlised tips prevent skin irritation for reliably smooth grooming all over your body.
Comfortably trim and shave all your body hair, under the shower if you prefer.
The powerful battery lasts up to 40 minutes after a 1-hour charge. A 5-minute charge gives you several minutes of running time, so you can quickly finish off.
The battery light goes on to show when the battery is low, charging or full.
All of our shavers come with a 2-year worldwide guarantee and can adapt to any voltage. The trimmer blades never need to be oiled. The long-lasting blades only need to be replaced after 2 years. You should replace the bodygroom’s shaving foil every 12 months.
The SmartClick attachment system makes it easy to turn your Click&Style into a shaver, beard trimmer or bodygroom. Just click the attachment you need onto the handle to complete your style.
Shaving Performance
Ease of use
Design
Accessories
Power
Service
HQ110/02
CRP338/01
CP0875/01
CP0830/01
CP0829/01
CP0283/01