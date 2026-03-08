2 year warranty
Discontinued
Lift & trim system guides hair
10 settings from 0.5 to 10 mm
45 min cordless use/10 hr charge
Dry use only
Perfect for stubble, the Philips beard trimmer features our new Lift & Trim system, featuring a comb that lifts and guides the hairs to the level of the blades for an even trim.
The self-sharpening steel blades on the Philips 3000 beard trimmer stay as sharp and effective as on day 1 to deliver a perfect yet protective trim, time after time.
Designed to prevent scratches and irritation, the blades have rounded tips for smoother skin contact.
4.4
of 5
606
Reviews
92%
recommend this product
DJLInsp
08/03/2026
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
A great new beard trimmer
My new trimmer is SO much better than my old one, which mysteriously stopped working. The old one was battery powered, the new one is rechargeable. The old one had six cutting heights, the new one so many more. Phillips have got it right.
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 BT3233/15 Beard trimmer
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 BT3233/15 Beard trimmer
Nitram753
17/02/2026
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Easy to use amazing product
This trimmer is really easy to use, perfect for everday use . I have a very thick beard and it ploughs through it without getting clogged up.
Pros
Easy to use
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beard Trimmer 3000 Series BT3617/15 Beard grooming with rounded tip blades
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beard Trimmer 3000 Series BT3617/15 Beard grooming with rounded tip blades
ShortBeardy
17/02/2026
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Brilliant - does exactly what is needed at a great price
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 BT3233/15 Beard trimmer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 BT3233/15 Beard trimmer
Online survey of 16003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024.
Lift & Trim system cuts 30% faster vs its Philips predecessor. *This product can be used to cut hair, but for best results use a Hair Clipper or Multigroom from the Philips grooming range.