On opening the box I initially noticed how basic looking the packaging was. Taking it out of the box I really liked the colour combination of the beard trimmer but was surprised at how simple it seemed with a charger and instructions. I later went on to realise, that was all I needed to get a fantastic trim. I started with reading the instructions and then charging the beard trimmer. Once I was ready to use it, I simply adjusted the guard to my right setting which was super easy to do and i was good to go. I’ve always had a problem with corded trimmers as they get in the way and found that being cordless made it so easy to use. I was so happy with how smoothly it glided through the stubble. I have had previous expensive brands that have snagged and tugged at the stubble when cutting and this was effortless. I have charged this once in 3 weeks so it has great battery life and is powerful with little effort needed. I would definitely recommend this beard trimmer and have nothing but good feedback. The attachment was so