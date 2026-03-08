ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

Welcome gift £10*

30-day return

All series

  • 3-day beard made easy
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • 3-day beard made easy
  • 3-day beard made easy
  • 3-day beard made easy
  • 3-day beard made easy
  • 3-day beard made easy
  • 3-day beard made easy
  • 3-day beard made easy
  • 3-day beard made easy
  • 3-day beard made easy
  • 3-day beard made easy
  • 3-day beard made easy
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • 3-day beard made easy
  • 3-day beard made easy
  • 3-day beard made easy
  • 3-day beard made easy
  • 3-day beard made easy
  • 3-day beard made easy
  • 3-day beard made easy
  • 3-day beard made easy
  • 3-day beard made easy
  • 3-day beard made easy

Discontinued

Beardtrimmer series 3000Beard & stubble trimmer w/stainless steel blades

BT3206/13

4.4
| (606) Reviews | 92% recommend this product
3-day beard made easy
This trimmer with the innovative Lift & Trim system lifts and captures low-lying hairs for efficient, even trimming results. Easily achieve the 3-day stubble, short beard or long beard look you want. This product can also be used as a hair clipper to cut hair up to 10 mm*
See all benefits

The world's most preferred electric male grooming brand1

Lift & Trim system cuts 30% faster*

3-day beard made easy

  • Lift & trim system guides hair

  • 10 settings from 0.5 to 10 mm

  • 45 min cordless use/10 hr charge

  • Dry use only

Trims evenly and captures low-lying hairs

Trims evenly and captures low-lying hairs

Perfect for stubble, the Philips beard trimmer features our new Lift & Trim system, featuring a comb that lifts and guides the hairs to the level of the blades for an even trim.

Get a perfect but protective trim

Get a perfect but protective trim

The self-sharpening steel blades on the Philips 3000 beard trimmer stay as sharp and effective as on day 1 to deliver a perfect yet protective trim, time after time.

Skin-friendly blades for smooth skin

Skin-friendly blades for smooth skin

Designed to prevent scratches and irritation, the blades have rounded tips for smoother skin contact.

Technical specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Find a spare part or an accessory

Go to parts and accessories

Parts & Accessories

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.4

of 5

606

Reviews

92%

recommend this product

08/03/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

A great new beard trimmer

My new trimmer is SO much better than my old one, which mysteriously stopped working. The old one was battery powered, the new one is rechargeable. The old one had six cutting heights, the new one so many more. Phillips have got it right.

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 BT3233/15 Beard trimmer

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 BT3233/15 Beard trimmer

17/02/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Easy to use amazing product

This trimmer is really easy to use, perfect for everday use . I have a very thick beard and it ploughs through it without getting clogged up.

Pros

Easy to use

Cons

None

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beard Trimmer 3000 Series BT3617/15 Beard grooming with rounded tip blades

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beard Trimmer 3000 Series BT3617/15 Beard grooming with rounded tip blades

17/02/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Brilliant - does exactly what is needed at a great price

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 BT3233/15 Beard trimmer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 BT3233/15 Beard trimmer

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.
Disclaimers

  1. Online survey of 16003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024. 

  1. Lift & Trim system cuts 30% faster vs its Philips predecessor. *This product can be used to cut hair, but for best results use a Hair Clipper or Multigroom from the Philips grooming range.