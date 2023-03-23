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2 year warranty
Welcome gift £10*
30-day return
FACE Stylers and grooming kits
All series
Beardtrimmer series 3000 Beard & stubble trimmer w/stainless steel blades
Discontinued
Support
BT3206/13
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Quick start guide
Important information manual
All (10)
Cleaning and Maintenance (1)
Power/ Charging / Battery life (1)
Can I use my Philips groomer while connected to the power outlet?
What do the symbols on my Philips Groomer mean?
Can I rinse my Philips Groomer with water?
How do I charge my Philips groomer, trimmer or clipper?
Why is there white grease inside my Philips groomer/trimmer/clipper?
Beardtrimmer Series 3000Beard comb
Bodygroom series 3000Cutter
Beardtrimmer& Multigroomer Cutter
ShaversCleansing brush
A00390 Power adapter
My new Philips beard trimmer or shaver doesn't turn on
My Philips groomer, trimmer or clipper is not charging
The battery of my Philips groomer/hair clipper runs out quickly
My Philips Hair Groomer/Clipper is not working
My Philips Hair Groomer/Clipper is making a strange noise
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
Warranty
Our product warranty policies
Service and exchange
Get your broken product serviced or replaced
Contacting Philips
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