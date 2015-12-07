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  • Keep a close shave
  • Keep a close shave
  • Keep a close shave
  • Keep a close shave

Discontinued

shaving heads

HQ8/11

4.3
| (70) Reviews | 88% recommend this product
Keep a close shave
Every year, your blades travel the height of Mt. Everest... 49 times! After such a workout, even the best materials can lose their edge. Retain your shaver's peak performance - replace the heads once every 2 years.
See all benefits

Change heads every 2 years for the best results

Keep a close shave

  • DualPrecision

  • 2 heads

Super Lift & Cut shaving technology with dual blade system

Super Lift & Cut shaving technology with dual blade system

Dual-blade system of your Philips shaver: first blade lifts, second blade cuts for a comfortable close shave.

Precision Cutting System

Precision Cutting System

The Philips shaver has ultra-thin heads with slots to shave long hairs and holes to shave the shortest stubble.

Comfort shaving heads

Comfort shaving heads

The skin friendly profile of these Philips shaving heads enables smooth skin contact for a comfortable shave.

Technical specifications

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Parts & Accessories

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.3

of 5

70

Reviews

88%

recommend this product

07/12/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

excellent product, not had a wet shave in two years since I had it for christmas

This model is much improved to the one I had in the sixties and I use it every day. Not used a wet shave razor since I got it two years ago. Just received new blades which I will be replacing soon.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HQ8/50 shaving heads

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HQ8/50 shaving heads

05/12/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Smooth clean shave every time

The Phillips shaver never leaves yor face feeling soar or rough

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HQ8/50 shaving heads

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HQ8/50 shaving heads

06/07/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

great that you can get replacement heads

Good service and come quickly. Easy to fit into existing Philishave. No problems and would recommend the service.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HQ8/50 shaving heads

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HQ8/50 shaving heads

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