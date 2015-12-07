2 year warranty
Discontinued
DualPrecision
2 heads
Dual-blade system of your Philips shaver: first blade lifts, second blade cuts for a comfortable close shave.
The Philips shaver has ultra-thin heads with slots to shave long hairs and holes to shave the shortest stubble.
The skin friendly profile of these Philips shaving heads enables smooth skin contact for a comfortable shave.
4.3
of 5
70
Reviews
88%
recommend this product
Denny
07/12/2015
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
excellent product, not had a wet shave in two years since I had it for christmas
This model is much improved to the one I had in the sixties and I use it every day. Not used a wet shave razor since I got it two years ago. Just received new blades which I will be replacing soon.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HQ8/50 shaving heads
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HQ8/50 shaving heads
Huge
05/12/2015
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Smooth clean shave every time
The Phillips shaver never leaves yor face feeling soar or rough
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HQ8/50 shaving heads
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HQ8/50 shaving heads
ted36
06/07/2015
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
great that you can get replacement heads
Good service and come quickly. Easy to fit into existing Philishave. No problems and would recommend the service.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HQ8/50 shaving heads
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HQ8/50 shaving heads