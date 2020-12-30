  • 2 year warranty

    Body Contour

    Ladyshave

    HP6317/01
      Body Contour Ladyshave

      HP6317/01
      Ladyshave Body Contour

      This special Ladyshave closely follows the curves of your body allowing you to shave and trim to perfection on even the most sensitive areas. You can also style your bikini area by clicking on the extra trim attachment.

      This special Ladyshave closely follows the curves of your body allowing you to shave and trim to perfection on even the most sensitive areas. You can also style your bikini area by clicking on the extra trim attachment.

        Follows your curves

        • Wet and Dry

        Floating shaving head follows your body curves

        Adjusts to every curve of your body without running the risk of cuts and nicks

        Bikini trim attachment

        Bikini trim attachment for trimming and styling your bikini area.

        Wire-free shaving

        Shave anywhere with this cordless lady shaver

        Technical Specifications

        • Weight and dimensions F-box

          Dimensions
          171 x 65 x 193 (l x w x h)  mm
          Weight
          253  g

        • Weight and dimensions A-box

          Weight
          1755  g
          No. of pieces per A-box
          6  pcs
          A-box dimensions
          400 x 181 x 219 (L x W x H)  cm

        • Logistic data

          CTV code
          8846 317 01000
          Number of A-boxes per layer (EU)
          12
          Number of A-boxes per layer (GB)
          15
          Number of layers (EU)
          4
          Number of layers (GB)
          4
          Pallet quantity (EU)
          288  pcs
          Pallet quantity (GB)
          360  pcs
          Pallet size (EU)
          120 x 100 x 102  cm
          Pallet size (GB)
          120 x 100 x 102  cm

        • Technical data

          Power source
          Battery
          Shaving foil
          Combi
          Material foil
          Nickel
          Number of guard teeth
          38
          Number of cutter teeth
          36
          Number of lamella
          22
          Pressure trimmer (N)
          2 x 1.6 N
          Pressure foil system (N)
          2 x 1.6 N
          Rotation per minute
          7500 +/- 1000
          Motor
          3.0 DC motor  V
          Voltage
          2 x 1.5 V Alkaline
          Housing material
          ABS
          Weight Ladyshave
          113  g
          Colour(s)
          Strawberry

        • Replacement

          Leg shaving foil
          HP6117/01
          CTV code
          884 611 701000
          Sensitive area shaving foil
          HP6121
          Cutter block HP
          HP6111

