Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Philips Norelco Beardtrimmer 7300

    Stubble trimmer

    QT4022/41
    Norelco
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards
    Norelco
    • Perfect stubble Perfect stubble Perfect stubble
      -{discount-value}
    • Play Pause
    • Play Pause
    • Play Pause

      Philips Norelco Beardtrimmer 7300 Stubble trimmer

      QT4022/41
      Overall Rating / 5
      1 Awards

      Perfect stubble

      This Philips stubble beard trimmer delivers superior trimming performance without compromising skin comfort for a perfect stubble beard. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Philips Norelco Beardtrimmer 7300 Stubble trimmer

      Perfect stubble

      This Philips stubble beard trimmer delivers superior trimming performance without compromising skin comfort for a perfect stubble beard. See all benefits

      Perfect stubble

      This Philips stubble beard trimmer delivers superior trimming performance without compromising skin comfort for a perfect stubble beard. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Philips Norelco Beardtrimmer 7300 Stubble trimmer

      Perfect stubble

      This Philips stubble beard trimmer delivers superior trimming performance without compromising skin comfort for a perfect stubble beard. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Beard trimmers

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        See all parts and accessories
        Beardtrimmer 7300

        Beardtrimmer 7300

        Stubble trimmer

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Perfect stubble

        No skin compromise

        • 0.5-mm precision settings
        • Diamond-like carbon blades
        • 60 mins' cordless use/1 hr charge
        Easy to select and lock in 20 length settings, from 0.5–10 mm

        Easy to select and lock in 20 length settings, from 0.5–10 mm

        Simply select and lock in the length setting you want: from a stubble of 0.5 mm up to a full beard of 10 mm, in precise 0.5 mm steps.

        2-year guarantee, worldwide voltage, no oiling needed

        2-year guarantee, worldwide voltage, no oiling needed

        All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2-year worldwide guarantee and worldwide voltage, and never need oiling

        60 minutes of cordless use after a 1-hour charge

        60 minutes of cordless use after a 1-hour charge

        Use it plugged in or cordless. 1 hour of charging gives you 60 minutes of cordless power.

        Diamond-like carbon blade stays sharp for longer

        Diamond-like carbon blade stays sharp for longer

        Ensures the cutting element stays sharp 3 times longer than traditional stainless steel blades

        Ergonomic design for easy handling

        Ergonomic design for easy handling

        Comfortable to hold and easy to manoeuvre for hard-to-reach areas.

        Skin friendly rounded tips and combs for smooth skin contact

        Skin friendly rounded tips and combs for smooth skin contact

        Rounded tips provide smooth skin contact, while the sharp cutting edges deliver a high trimming performance

        100% washable for easy cleaning

        100% washable for easy cleaning

        To clean the trimmer head, simply rinse it under the tap.

        0.5-mm stubble settings for a 3-day beard every day

        Set the trimmer at the lowest position for a perfect 3-day beard, just 0.5 mm long

        Battery light indicates the battery status (low/ full)

        Battery light glows green when the battery is full, and blinks orange when 10 minutes remain.

        High-performance self-sharpening blades

        The trimmer blades have self-sharpening edges that cut hairs neatly and effectively. Blades are extra-sharp but have rounded tips to protect your skin

        Technical Specifications

        • Power system

          Running time
          up to 60 minutes
          Charging time
          1 hour
          Battery type
          Ni-MH

        • Accessories

          Cleaning brush
          Yes

        • Cutting system

          Comb type
          Stubble
          Cutter width
          32  mm
          Non-scratch teeth
          For more comfort
          Precision (size of steps)
          By 0.5 mm  mm
          Range of length settings
          0.5 up to 10  mm
          Cutting element
          Diamond-like carbon blade
          Number of length settings
          20

        • Design

          Finishing
          Red panels
          Soft touch handle
          Yes

        • Ease of use

          Secured length settings
          Yes
          Wet and Dry
          100 % waterproof for easy use and cleaning
          Zoom wheel
          Easily adjust length settings

        • Create the look you want

          Styles
          • Short beard
          • Stubbled look

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Optional Accessories

        See all parts and accessories
          * Suggested retail price

          Suggested products

            Recently viewed products

              Awards

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

              Subscribe  to our newsletter

              Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

              Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

              Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

              * Voucher code terms and conditions:


              1. The voucher code can be used to obtain 15% off any purchase of a Philips product, excluding shipping costs, clearance and Sleep and Respiratory services and products in the category ‘Health’, online at www.philips.co.uk/shop/.

              2. This voucher code is valid for 4 weeks from issue.

              3. Voucher codes cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

              4. Philips reserves the right to cancel a promotion at any time.

              5. Philips Electronics UK Limited, Ascent 1, Aerospace Boulevard, Farnborough, Hampshire, GU14 6XW 

              Click here to read moreRead less

              Discover 
              MyPhilips

              Extended warranty on selected products

              Easy access to product support

              Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

              Register now

              Payment

              We accept the following payment methods:
              Visa - payment method
              MasterCard - payment method
              American Express - payment method
              PayPal - payment method
              Klarna - payment method

              Help with your online order

              Frequently asked questions
              Terms and conditions
              Search order
              Student discount