2 year warranty
Discontinued
The three shaving tracks offer 50% more shaving surface for a fast and close shave. *Compared to standard rotary shaving heads.
The electric shaver has ultra-thin heads with slots to shave the long hairs and holes to shave even the shortest stubble.
The dual blade system of this electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level.
3.8
of 5
13
Reviews
83%
recommend this product
Jughead
13/12/2016
United Kingdom
Totally satisfied owner/user
Have owned /used one for 15 years and it runs/works/shaves like new but the battery is getting tired - so looking "hopefully" an identical item as replacement. It shgavand easilyes great/smooth/clean
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Speed-XL HQ8100 Electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Speed-XL HQ8100 Electric shaver
Jac1940
23/06/2013
Nederland
Prima scheerapparaat !
Ik scheer mij al vanaf mei 2006 met dit apparaat; en het voldoet nog steeds uitstekend.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Speed-XL HQ8100 Elektrisch scheerapparaat
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Speed-XL HQ8100 Elektrisch scheerapparaat
Gepersonaliseerde
26/04/2024
België
Uitstekend
Na 15 jaar dienst laad de batterij op en na één scheerbeurt is het alweer leeg, geweldig vanaf vandaag een nieuwe 5000 serie als deze het ook zo lang gaat volhouden (5887/10) ik zou wel graag oplaadstation er bij hebben, ik weet niet of het kan worden aangekocht hier in U.A.
This review was made for Speed-XL HQ8100 Elektrisch scheerapparaat
This review was made for Speed-XL HQ8100 Elektrisch scheerapparaat
Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024.