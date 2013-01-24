Home
    StyleShaver

    waterproof styler and shaver

    QS6160/32
      Create the exact look you want with Styleshaver. With just a flip of the wrist,this dual-ended electric beard trimmer and styler has everything you need to create a perfect beard style, 3-day beard, or a clean shave, even on tough beards

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: £100.00
        Express your style

        Trim, style and shave – with one product

        • Pro
        Beard trimmer with 12 length settings from 0.5 mm to 10 mm

        Beard trimmer with 12 length settings from 0.5 mm to 10 mm

        A full-size (32-mm) Philips beard and stubble trimmer with 12 adjustable length settings from 0.5 mm to 10 mm makes it easy to get exactly the length you want. Turn the wheel to lock in your perfect length setting. The durable metal trimmer with skin-friendly rounded edges guarantees a precise and even trim.

        Reversible trimmer: 32 mm and 15 mm sides for perfect details

        Reversible trimmer: 32 mm and 15 mm sides for perfect details

        Take off the adjustable length comb, and there's a reversible precision trimmer underneath. One side is a 32 mm high-performance trimmer. Turn it around, and there is a 15 mm wide precision trimmer – perfect for getting into small spaces, like under your nose or around your mouth. It's designed to cut very close while still protecting your skin, and its small size and angled design make it easy to see what you are doing for fine lines and details.

        Dual shaver with trimmer shaves even the toughest beards

        Dual shaver with trimmer shaves even the toughest beards

        The dual foil shaver makes it easy to clean up stubble around your beard, even on your neck. The mid-trimmer catches longer, tougher hairs and the 2 floating foils shave everything else perfectly smooth.

        Detail comb for precision, and beard comb for control

        Detail comb for precision, and beard comb for control

        The detail comb gives you more precision as you trim. Use it instead of the beard comb to get into tight spots, or to round off the edges of your beard. The beard comb gives you more control for an even trim.

        50 minutes cordless power after a 1-hour quick charge.

        50 minutes cordless power after a 1-hour quick charge.

        The powerful lithium ion battery lasts for 50 minutes after a 1 hour charge. A quick 10 minute charge gives you 10 minutes of grooming time, so it's always ready when you are.

        100% waterproof for easy cleaning

        100% waterproof for easy cleaning

        Shave or trim your beard where you want to, wet or dry. When you're done, just rinse it off under the tap.

        Travel lock prevents the product from turning on by accident

        Travel lock prevents the product from turning on by accident

        Press any button for 3 seconds to activate the travel lock, so the product doesn't get turned on accidentally. A red lock symbol between the buttons shows when the travel lock is on.

        Power light clearly shows which end is running

        Power light clearly shows which end is running

        The trimmer button lights up when the trimmer is on, and the shaver button lights up when the shaver is on, so you always know which end is running.

        Charging stand and pouch: stay charged and ready to go

        Charging stand and pouch: stay charged and ready to go

        The foldable charging stand is designed to fit into even the smallest spaces, so you can charge it wherever you want and easily take it with you when you travel. The pouch protects your shaver during travel and gives you a convenient place to store it when not in use.

        Battery light shows the battery status

        Battery light shows the battery status

        Battery light glows light blue when full and blinks orange when 10 minutes remain.

        2-year guarantee, worldwide voltage, no oil needed

        2-year guarantee, worldwide voltage, no oil needed

        All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2-year worldwide guarantee and worldwide voltage compatibility, and they never need to be oiled.

        Skin-friendly, high-performance trimmer blades

        Skin-friendly, high-performance trimmer blades

        The steel blades of the electric shaver lightly brush against each other, so they sharpen themselves as you trim! The blades stay extra-sharp to always cut hairs neatly and effectively, but have rounded blade tips and combs to prevent skin irritation.

        Technical Specifications

        • Service

          2 year guarantee
          Yes

        • Accessories

          Cleaning brush
          Yes

        • Create the look you want

          Styles
          • Detailed styling
          • Short beard
          • Stubbled look
          • Long beard
          • Moustache

        • Cutting system

          Comb type
          • Stubble
          • Beard
          Non-scratch teeth
          For more comfort
          Precision (size of steps)
          By 0.5 mm  mm
          Number of length settings
          12

        • Design

          Colour
          Brushed metallic
          Handle
          Rubber grip

        • Ease of use

          Secured length settings
          Yes
          Wet and Dry
          100 % waterproof for easy use and cleaning
          Zoom wheel
          Easily adjust length settings
          Power LED
          Yes
          Travel lock
          Yes
          LED indicator
          Charging and battery level

        • Power system

          Battery type
          Li-Ion
          Charging time
          • 1 hour
          • Quick charge
          Running time
          50 minutes

