Create the exact look you want with Styleshaver. With just a flip of the wrist,this dual-ended electric beard trimmer and styler has everything you need to create a perfect beard style, 3-day beard, or a clean shave, even on tough beards See all benefits
waterproof styler and shaver
A full-size (32-mm) Philips beard and stubble trimmer with 12 adjustable length settings from 0.5 mm to 10 mm makes it easy to get exactly the length you want. Turn the wheel to lock in your perfect length setting. The durable metal trimmer with skin-friendly rounded edges guarantees a precise and even trim.
Take off the adjustable length comb, and there's a reversible precision trimmer underneath. One side is a 32 mm high-performance trimmer. Turn it around, and there is a 15 mm wide precision trimmer – perfect for getting into small spaces, like under your nose or around your mouth. It's designed to cut very close while still protecting your skin, and its small size and angled design make it easy to see what you are doing for fine lines and details.
The dual foil shaver makes it easy to clean up stubble around your beard, even on your neck. The mid-trimmer catches longer, tougher hairs and the 2 floating foils shave everything else perfectly smooth.
The detail comb gives you more precision as you trim. Use it instead of the beard comb to get into tight spots, or to round off the edges of your beard. The beard comb gives you more control for an even trim.
The powerful lithium ion battery lasts for 50 minutes after a 1 hour charge. A quick 10 minute charge gives you 10 minutes of grooming time, so it's always ready when you are.
Shave or trim your beard where you want to, wet or dry. When you're done, just rinse it off under the tap.
Press any button for 3 seconds to activate the travel lock, so the product doesn't get turned on accidentally. A red lock symbol between the buttons shows when the travel lock is on.
The trimmer button lights up when the trimmer is on, and the shaver button lights up when the shaver is on, so you always know which end is running.
The foldable charging stand is designed to fit into even the smallest spaces, so you can charge it wherever you want and easily take it with you when you travel. The pouch protects your shaver during travel and gives you a convenient place to store it when not in use.
Battery light glows light blue when full and blinks orange when 10 minutes remain.
All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2-year worldwide guarantee and worldwide voltage compatibility, and they never need to be oiled.
The steel blades of the electric shaver lightly brush against each other, so they sharpen themselves as you trim! The blades stay extra-sharp to always cut hairs neatly and effectively, but have rounded blade tips and combs to prevent skin irritation.
