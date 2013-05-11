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Days
15
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Hours
48
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28
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Discontinued
Express your style
Create the exact look you want with Styleshaver. With just a flip of the wrist,this dual-ended electric beard trimmer and styler has everything you need to create a perfect beard style, 3-day beard, or a clean shave, even on tough beards
Pro
A full-size (32-mm) Philips beard and stubble trimmer with 12 adjustable length settings from 0.5 mm to 10 mm makes it easy to get exactly the length you want. Turn the wheel to lock in your perfect length setting. The durable metal trimmer with skin-friendly rounded edges guarantees a precise and even trim.
Take off the adjustable length comb, and there's a reversible precision trimmer underneath. One side is a 32 mm high-performance trimmer. Turn it around, and there is a 15 mm wide precision trimmer – perfect for getting into small spaces, like under your nose or around your mouth. It's designed to cut very close while still protecting your skin, and its small size and angled design make it easy to see what you are doing for fine lines and details.
The dual foil shaver makes it easy to clean up stubble around your beard, even on your neck. The mid-trimmer catches longer, tougher hairs and the 2 floating foils shave everything else perfectly smooth.
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4.1
of 5
126
Reviews
81%
recommend this product
Tomm
11/05/2013
United Kingdom
It is more than enough
I used this machine to have my first shave and I couldn't tell when my hair was cut. I mean to say that it caused no irritation what so ever. I used the trimmer and then shaver when having a clean shave. But if I use the shaver alone at places with long hair it caused irritation
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for StyleShaver QS6160/32 waterproof styler and shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for StyleShaver QS6160/32 waterproof styler and shaver
Armadillo
07/09/2012
United Kingdom
Just what was wanted....
My old beard trimmer had finally expired hence buying a new one - inspired by the design in the first place and also the ability to wash it under the tap. It takes a bit of getting used to but once mastered the shave is the best that I have ever had from an electric machine and just by reversing it in the hand you can then trim the beard with consummate ease in seconds. Just dial the length of whiskers that you wish to remain and the job is done. For the first time in years I actually look forward to shaving and trimming daily with no fuss. So far, the battery lasts for 2 weeks at least so no need to take the beautifully designed charger on a short break.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for StyleShaver QS6160/32 waterproof styler and shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for StyleShaver QS6160/32 waterproof styler and shaver
ChrisStevo79
01/08/2012
United Kingdom
Verstaile tool for all sorts of facial hair styling
I like to experiment with my facial hair (wife permitting) and generally opt for some designer stubble or something that is trendy (though not Beckham's recent three musketeers look - too far#. I used a variety of tools and shavers to get the desired look which can be a bit of a faff and quite time consuming. Also I would invariably end up with stubble rash and a lop sided beard. Styleshaver combines the best bits of a hair/beard trimmer and an electric shaver so you can really play about with looks you want to go for. The thing that strikes you about it immediately is that you can be extremely precise. Getting in around your lower lip is easy as is round the nostrils and you get quite a close shave. The shaver is quite good at keeping your beard lined up but it didn't give a close shave as my normal shaver #sensotouch 3D# around my neck and Adam's apple. If you don't have an electric shaver and like to experiment with your facial hair then hands down, this is the product to get. It's got a good battery life #i've not had to charge it since I've had it). I've got one mate who's had a beard since about 13 and he has permanent stubble so I gave him a go of this and he was extremely impressed. Especially as he churns through blades at a rate of knotts. Well worth a look
This review was made for StyleShaver QS6160/32 waterproof styler and shaver
This review was made for StyleShaver QS6160/32 waterproof styler and shaver
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