2 year warranty
Discontinued
180° rotating cutting element
The contour-following comb adjusts to every curve to give fast and comfortable results.
The product is designed for an easy grip that gives you total control and makes the product easy to handle
The extra powerful battery provides superior performance to cut even the thickest hair types
4.2
of 5
90
Reviews
85%
recommend this product
Johnnie1350
29/03/2021
United Kingdom
The best hair clipper I've ever owned
Brilliant hair clipper with easy to use settings and combs. The design kept most of the hair in the combs until you flicked it into your place of choosing. Hardly any mess to clean up. bought the updated model the QC 5570 to replace only because I couldn't get replacement combs but sadly not a patch on the original model.
Pros
Brilliant clipper, neat hair removal, quick hair removal.
Cons
You can't get replacement combs
This review was made for QC5170/00 do it yourself hair clipper
This review was made for QC5170/00 do it yourself hair clipper
Bri421
28/01/2015
United Kingdom
Excellent
Great, easy to use and a good cut :) Perfect ......
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for QC5170/00 do it yourself hair clipper
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for QC5170/00 do it yourself hair clipper
wayne19721972
04/01/2015
United Kingdom
great to use feels great in hand
Have been shaving my own hair now for 10 year's and this is by far the best H/R
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for QC5170/00 do it yourself hair clipper
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for QC5170/00 do it yourself hair clipper