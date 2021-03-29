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2 year warranty

Welcome gift £10*

30-day return

All series

  • Cut your own hair
  • Cut your own hair
  • Cut your own hair
  • Cut your own hair
  • Cut your own hair
  • Cut your own hair
  • Cut your own hair
  • Cut your own hair
  • Cut your own hair
  • Cut your own hair
  • Cut your own hair
  • Cut your own hair

Discontinued

do it yourself hair clipper

QC5170/00

4.2
| (90) Reviews | 85% recommend this product
Cut your own hair
Introducing the first-ever hair clipper designed specifically for self haircuts, thanks to the 180° Pivoting Head and the form-fit design. You can easily reach the hardest areas. Cutting your own hair has never been so easy!
See all benefits

Even in hard-to-reach spots

Cut your own hair

  • 180° rotating cutting element

Contour-following comb for speed and comfort

Contour-following comb for speed and comfort

The contour-following comb adjusts to every curve to give fast and comfortable results.

Easy grip for total control

Easy grip for total control

The product is designed for an easy grip that gives you total control and makes the product easy to handle

Extra powerful battery for easily cutting all hair types

Extra powerful battery for easily cutting all hair types

The extra powerful battery provides superior performance to cut even the thickest hair types

Technical specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Find a spare part or an accessory

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Parts & Accessories

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.2

of 5

90

Reviews

85%

recommend this product

29/03/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

The best hair clipper I've ever owned

Brilliant hair clipper with easy to use settings and combs. The design kept most of the hair in the combs until you flicked it into your place of choosing. Hardly any mess to clean up. bought the updated model the QC 5570 to replace only because I couldn't get replacement combs but sadly not a patch on the original model.

Pros

Brilliant clipper, neat hair removal, quick hair removal.

Cons

You can't get replacement combs

This review was made for QC5170/00 do it yourself hair clipper

This review was made for QC5170/00 do it yourself hair clipper

28/01/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent

Great, easy to use and a good cut :) Perfect ......

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for QC5170/00 do it yourself hair clipper

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for QC5170/00 do it yourself hair clipper

04/01/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

great to use feels great in hand

Have been shaving my own hair now for 10 year's and this is by far the best H/R

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for QC5170/00 do it yourself hair clipper

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for QC5170/00 do it yourself hair clipper

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