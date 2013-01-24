Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Satinelle

    Epilator

    HP6490
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Satinelle Massage Premium Satinelle Massage Premium Satinelle Massage Premium
      -{discount-value}

      Satinelle Epilator

      HP6490
      Overall Rating / 5

      Satinelle Massage Premium

      First cordless epilator with ceramic epilation system and active massage.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Satinelle Epilator

      Satinelle Massage Premium

      First cordless epilator with ceramic epilation system and active massage.

      Satinelle Massage Premium

      First cordless epilator with ceramic epilation system and active massage.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Satinelle Epilator

      Satinelle Massage Premium

      First cordless epilator with ceramic epilation system and active massage.

      Similar products

      See all epilators

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        See all parts and accessories
        Satinelle

        Satinelle

        Epilator

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Satinelle Massage Premium

        Cordless epilator with active massage

        Washable epilation head for extra hygiene and easy cleaning

        Washable epilation head for extra hygiene and easy cleaning

        Ceramic epilation system

        This epilator has a unique ceramic material and ergonomic shape, for up to 20% faster* epilation. *compared to Philips Satin Ice.

        Active massage system to minimise pain of epilating

        The Satinelle ice has an active massaging system. This relaxes the skin, softening the pain of epilating. The result is a gentler, more comfortable epilating experience.

        Charging stand included

        Cordless epilation, anywhere!

        Technical Specifications

        • Features

          Ceramic epilation system
          Yes
          Active massage system
          Yes
          Rechargeable
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Pulling actions/second speed 1
          880
          Pulling actions/second speed 2
          1080
          RPM speed 1
          2200 min
          RPM speed 2
          2700 min
          Power source
          AC (mains)
          Motor
          DC 14 V
          Power consumption
          6  W
          Number of discs
          13
          Number of catching points
          24
          Voltage
          100–240  V

        • Accessories

          Sensitive area cap
          For delicate body areas
          Exfoliating body puff
          Fewer ingrown hairs
          Luxury storage pouch
          For storage and protection
          Cleaning brush
          For easy cleaning
          Charging stand
          Cordless epilation, anywhere!

        • Logistic data

          Pallet quantity
          1  pcs
          Pallet size
          1  cm
          Number of layers
          Yes
          Number of A-boxes per layer
          Yes

        • Weight and dimensions

          Packaging design
          Yes
          A-box dimensions
          1  mm
          A-box weight
          1  g
          No. of pieces per A-box
          1  pcs
          F-box dimensions
          1  mm
          F-box weight
          1  g

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Optional Accessories

        See all parts and accessories
        • Tweezers
          -{discount-value}

          Tweezers

          CRP584/01

          Philips shop price
        • Brush
          -{discount-value}

          Brush

          CRP338/01

          Philips shop price

          Suggested products

            Recently viewed products

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

              Subscribe  to our newsletter

              Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

              Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

              Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

              Discover 
              MyPhilips

              Extended warranty on selected products

              Easy access to product support

              Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

              Register now

              Payment

              We accept the following payment methods:
              Visa - payment method
              MasterCard - payment method
              American Express - payment method
              PayPal - payment method
              Klarna - payment method

              Help with your online order

              Frequently asked questions
              Terms and conditions
              Search order
              Student discount