2 year warranty
Discontinued
No pulling guaranteed
Guard system, angled design
100% showerproof, AA battery
2 eyebrow combs 3 & 5 mm, pouch
With the revolutionary ProtecTube technology, the cutter is protected by an ultra-thin foil guard with rounded tips to prevent skin irritation. In addition, the cutter is designed to prevent hair from getting caught between two separately moving cutting blades, for no pulling, guaranteed.
The Philips nose trimmer has been engineered so that it is perfectly angled to easily reach hair inside the ear and nose, as well as for use on eyebrows. With the Philips nose trimmer, you can be sure that all unwanted hairs will be removed efficiently.
Both cutter and guard have ultra-precise and sharp cutting slots to ensure all hairs are quickly and effectively cut.
4.2
of 5
526
Reviews
86%
recommend this product
Wabbas110
29/08/2025
United Kingdom
Bring it back
Please please please bring this product back, the new ones are useless. Or at least put this same trimmer blade technology in the new ones
Pros
Clean cut
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Nose trimmer series 3000 NT3160/10 Comfortable nose, ear and eyebrow trimmer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Nose trimmer series 3000 NT3160/10 Comfortable nose, ear and eyebrow trimmer
LongNoseHairsNow
30/01/2025
United Kingdom
Absolutely best product ever
Get this product back! Nowhere to find it. The new one is useless garbage, same are all the other brands...
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Nose trimmer series 5000 NT5171/15 Gentle nose, neck and sideburns trimmer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Nose trimmer series 5000 NT5171/15 Gentle nose, neck and sideburns trimmer
MrMeow
11/08/2024
United Kingdom
Best nose trimmer that WAS on the market.
Best nose trimmer that WAS on the market. New version is poor, this model is being scalped on ebay for £120 because it's so good and well wanted.
Pros
Cuts hair well and close
Cons
NA
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Nose trimmer series 3000 NT3160/10 Comfortable nose, ear and eyebrow trimmer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Nose trimmer series 3000 NT3160/10 Comfortable nose, ear and eyebrow trimmer
Online survey of 16003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024.