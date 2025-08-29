Purchased this product a while back and I think 'Indispensable' would best describe this trimmer. I have turned 40 recently and a few years back, well you know how the hair starts thinning on the top but actually just falls through the head and out your eyebrows, ears and nose, well it just happened...meh!!...its a thing. I use this maybe twice a week to attack the thickest hairs, works an absolute treat without any snagging. The eyebrow guards are at the perfect length and don't take too much off. Take it everywhere if I am staying away, the little bag keeps everything together...perfect for holidays away. One AA battery seems to last forever and its easy to rinse and clean. Even used this to trim my wrist hair for my fitness tracker HR sensor. Would I recommend...definitely. This is a great trimmer to remove hair for any fella (and I suppose lady) who is sprouting hairs from those random face places without the pain.