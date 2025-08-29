ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

Welcome gift £10*

30-day return

All series

  • No pulling guaranteed
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • No pulling guaranteed
  • No pulling guaranteed
  • No pulling guaranteed
  • No pulling guaranteed
  • No pulling guaranteed
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • No pulling guaranteed
  • No pulling guaranteed
  • No pulling guaranteed
  • No pulling guaranteed

Discontinued

Nose trimmer series 3000Comfortable nose, ear and eyebrow trimmer

NT3160/10

4.2
| (526) Reviews | 86% recommend this product
No pulling guaranteed
The Philips NOSETRIMMER Series 3000 gently removes unwanted nose, ear and eyebrow hairs. The ProtecTube technology and the specially designed angle of the trimmer ensure a fast, easy and comfortable trim with no pulling guaranteed.
See all benefits

The world's most preferred electric male grooming brand1

Fast and safe trim of nose, ear and eyebrow hair

No pulling guaranteed

  • No pulling guaranteed

  • Guard system, angled design

  • 100% showerproof, AA battery

  • 2 eyebrow combs 3 & 5 mm, pouch

Advanced guard system prevents pulling, nicks and cuts

Advanced guard system prevents pulling, nicks and cuts

With the revolutionary ProtecTube technology, the cutter is protected by an ultra-thin foil guard with rounded tips to prevent skin irritation. In addition, the cutter is designed to prevent hair from getting caught between two separately moving cutting blades, for no pulling, guaranteed.

Easily reach hair inside the ear or nose

The Philips nose trimmer has been engineered so that it is perfectly angled to easily reach hair inside the ear and nose, as well as for use on eyebrows. With the Philips nose trimmer, you can be sure that all unwanted hairs will be removed efficiently.

Ultra-precise and sharp cutting slots

Ultra-precise and sharp cutting slots

Both cutter and guard have ultra-precise and sharp cutting slots to ensure all hairs are quickly and effectively cut.

Technical specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Find a spare part or an accessory

Go to parts and accessories

Parts & Accessories

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.2

of 5

526

Reviews

86%

recommend this product

29/08/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Bring it back

Please please please bring this product back, the new ones are useless. Or at least put this same trimmer blade technology in the new ones

Pros

Clean cut

Cons

None

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Nose trimmer series 3000 NT3160/10 Comfortable nose, ear and eyebrow trimmer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Nose trimmer series 3000 NT3160/10 Comfortable nose, ear and eyebrow trimmer

30/01/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Absolutely best product ever

Get this product back! Nowhere to find it. The new one is useless garbage, same are all the other brands...

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Nose trimmer series 5000 NT5171/15 Gentle nose, neck and sideburns trimmer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Nose trimmer series 5000 NT5171/15 Gentle nose, neck and sideburns trimmer

11/08/2024

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Best nose trimmer that WAS on the market.

Best nose trimmer that WAS on the market. New version is poor, this model is being scalped on ebay for £120 because it's so good and well wanted.

Pros

Cuts hair well and close

Cons

NA

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Nose trimmer series 3000 NT3160/10 Comfortable nose, ear and eyebrow trimmer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Nose trimmer series 3000 NT3160/10 Comfortable nose, ear and eyebrow trimmer

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.
Disclaimers

  1. Online survey of 16003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024. 