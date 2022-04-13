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2 year warranty
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FACE Stylers and grooming kits
All series
Nose trimmer series 3000 Comfortable nose, ear and eyebrow trimmer
Discontinued
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NT3160/10
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User manual
EU Declaration of conformity
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Cleaning and Maintenance (1)
Power/ Charging / Battery life (1)
Can I rinse my Philips Groomer with water?
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Can I travel with my Philips grooming or beauty product?
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How do I use my Philips nose trimmer?
ShaversCleansing brush
My Philips Nose Hair Trimmer does not work
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