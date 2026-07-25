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shaving heads
Discontinued
HQ3
Lift & Cut
3 heads
Dual blade system: first blade lifts, second blade cuts for a comfortable close shave.
Blade system lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level.
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ShaversCleansing brush
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