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  • Smooth shave, healthy skin
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  • Smooth shave, healthy skin
  • Smooth shave, healthy skin
  • Smooth shave, healthy skin
  • Smooth shave, healthy skin
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  • Smooth shave, healthy skin
  • Smooth shave, healthy skin
  • Smooth shave, healthy skin

Discontinued

NIVEANIVEA FOR MEN shaver

HS8060/24

4
| (48) Reviews | 81% recommend this product
Smooth shave, healthy skin
NIVEA FOR MEN shaving conditioner is dispensed directly onto your skin for a moisturising and soothing shave. The formula is enriched with vitamins and chamomile to condition your skin and support a healthy look
See all benefits
Philips Grooming No1 Number 1 Brand logo [master-bff38b4a4b484febb6ceb2d500a5c33c] [com-mig]

World’s No 1 Electric Shaving Brand1

Conditioner Dispensing System

Smooth shave, healthy skin

  • with refill and charge stand

NIVEA FOR MEN conditioner dispensing system

NIVEA FOR MEN conditioner dispensing system

NIVEA FOR MEN moisturising shaving conditioner is dispensed directly onto your skin

Integrated cartridge refill system

Integrated cartridge refill system

Simply pump the NIVEA FOR MEN shaving conditioner from the refill can directly into the Philips NIVEA FOR MEN shaver.

Flex Tracker system

Flex Tracker system

The Flex Tracker automatically tracks the curves of your face and helps to protect against skin irritation.

Technical specifications

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Parts & Accessories

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

48

Reviews

81%

recommend this product

04/10/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Worlds greatest Shaver

I wish they still made these shavers. I believe it was one of the best on the market.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HS8060/25 NIVEA FOR MEN shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HS8060/25 NIVEA FOR MEN shaver

23/02/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

great wet and dry function

great product excellent value for money, reliable, great design.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HS8060/24 NIVEA FOR MEN shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HS8060/24 NIVEA FOR MEN shaver

04/10/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Excellent close shave every time

I have used it for about 4 years, changing the head every year. It gives an excellent shave, wet or dry. If the Nivea cartridge runs out you can use the shaver effectively with any light face or body cream. The design could be improved by making it easier to replace the re-chargeable battery.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HS8060/24 NIVEA FOR MEN shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HS8060/24 NIVEA FOR MEN shaver

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Disclaimers

  1. Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024. 