    NIVEA

    NIVEA FOR MEN shaver

    HS8060/24
    NIVEA
    NIVEA
    Smooth shave, healthy skin
      NIVEA FOR MEN shaver

      HS8060/24
      Smooth shave, healthy skin

      NIVEA FOR MEN shaving conditioner is dispensed directly onto your skin for a moisturising and soothing shave. The formula is enriched with vitamins and chamomile to condition your skin and support a healthy look See all benefits

      Smooth shave, healthy skin

      NIVEA FOR MEN shaving conditioner is dispensed directly onto your skin for a moisturising and soothing shave. The formula is enriched with vitamins and chamomile to condition your skin and support a healthy look See all benefits

        NIVEA FOR MEN shaver

        Smooth shave, healthy skin

        Conditioner Dispensing System

        • with refill and charge stand
        NIVEA FOR MEN conditioner dispensing system

        NIVEA FOR MEN conditioner dispensing system

        NIVEA FOR MEN moisturising shaving conditioner is dispensed directly onto your skin

        Integrated cartridge refill system

        Integrated cartridge refill system

        Simply pump the NIVEA FOR MEN shaving conditioner from the refill can directly into the Philips NIVEA FOR MEN shaver.

        Flex Tracker system

        Flex Tracker system

        The Flex Tracker automatically tracks the curves of your face and helps to protect against skin irritation.

        Glide rings

        Glide rings

        The shaving heads have unique glide rings to help the shaver move smoothly over your face.

        Refill and charge stand

        Refill and charge stand

        Automatically refills shaver with NIVEA FOR MEN conditioner and keeps shaver fully charged at all times.

        Wet use

        Wet use

        Use the shaver in the shower to save time and give yourself the fresh sensation of wet shaving.

        Technical Specifications

        • Shaving Performance

          Shaving system
          Lift & Cut technology
          Contour following
          Flex Tracker system
          SkinComfort
          • NIVEA FOR MEN conditioner dispensing system
          • Glide rings
          Styling
          Skin-friendly precision trimmer

        • Ease of use

          Display
          • Battery full indicator
          • Battery low indicator
          • Charge indicator
          • Travel lock
          Charging
          • Rechargeable
          • Refill and charge
          • Quick charge
          • Cordless
          Charging
          1.5 hours
          Wet and Dry
          Shower use
          Shaving time
          13 days
          Cleaning
          Washable

        • Design

          Finishing
          Varnish

        • Accessories

          Creams and Lotions
          75 ml shaving conditioner refill
          Stand
          • Charging stand
          • Refill and charge stand
          Pouch
          Soft pouch
          Maintenance
          Protective cap

        • Power

          Run time
          40  min

