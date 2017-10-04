2 year warranty
Back to Routine
20% off with voucher* B2R20
Discontinued
with refill and charge stand
NIVEA FOR MEN moisturising shaving conditioner is dispensed directly onto your skin
Simply pump the NIVEA FOR MEN shaving conditioner from the refill can directly into the Philips NIVEA FOR MEN shaver.
The Flex Tracker automatically tracks the curves of your face and helps to protect against skin irritation.
4.0
of 5
48
Reviews
81%
recommend this product
Gipo
04/10/2017
United Kingdom
Worlds greatest Shaver
I wish they still made these shavers. I believe it was one of the best on the market.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HS8060/25 NIVEA FOR MEN shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HS8060/25 NIVEA FOR MEN shaver
ducati1966
23/02/2016
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
great wet and dry function
great product excellent value for money, reliable, great design.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HS8060/24 NIVEA FOR MEN shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HS8060/24 NIVEA FOR MEN shaver
Roesti
04/10/2012
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Excellent close shave every time
I have used it for about 4 years, changing the head every year. It gives an excellent shave, wet or dry. If the Nivea cartridge runs out you can use the shaver effectively with any light face or body cream. The design could be improved by making it easier to replace the re-chargeable battery.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HS8060/24 NIVEA FOR MEN shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HS8060/24 NIVEA FOR MEN shaver
Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024.