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2 year warranty
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30-day return
Face Shavers
All series
NIVEA NIVEA FOR MEN shaver
Discontinued
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HS8060/24
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User manual
All (4)
Which replacement shaving heads are suitable for my shaver?
Can I replace the battery of my Philips Shaver?
Can I charge my Philips shaver after every shave?
How do I get the best results with my Philips shaver?
Power adapter
ShaversCleansing brush
Refill and charge station
My Philips Shaver is leaking water
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
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