Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 year warranty

    • Shop now, pay later with Klarna

    • Free delivery

    Shaver series 3000

    Dry electric shaver

    HQ6927/16
    Find support for this product
    Overall Rating / 5
    2 Awards
    • Close even on the neck Close even on the neck Close even on the neck
      -{discount-value}

      Shaver series 3000 Dry electric shaver

      HQ6927/16
      Find support for this product

      Close even on the neck

      A close and comfortable shave for an affordable price. The Flex & Float system is combined with CloseCut blades, guaranteeing a close and comfortable shave. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: £31.11
      Find similar products

      Shaver series 3000 Dry electric shaver

      Close even on the neck

      A close and comfortable shave for an affordable price. The Flex & Float system is combined with CloseCut blades, guaranteeing a close and comfortable shave. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all series-shavers

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        See all parts and accessories
        Shaver series 3000

        Shaver series 3000

        Dry electric shaver

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Close even on the neck

        CloseCut blades

        • CloseCut heads Flex & Float
        • 35 mins cordless use/8h charge
        CloseCut blades, durable and self-sharpening for a close shave

        CloseCut blades, durable and self-sharpening for a close shave

        CloseCut blades are precision-engineered to give you a reliably close shave every time. The durable self-sharpening blades don't wear out, making sure that your shave stays effective and fast.

        Flex & Float adjusts to face and neck curves

        Flex & Float adjusts to face and neck curves

        Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck for a smoother shave

        2 year guarantee, worldwide voltage and replaceable blades

        2 year guarantee, worldwide voltage and replaceable blades

        All of our shavers come with a 2 year worldwide guarantee and can adapt to any voltage. The long-lasting blades only need to be replaced after 2 years.

        Ergonomically designed grip for easy handling

        Ergonomically designed grip for easy handling

        This ergonomically designed grip enables easy handling for a comfortable shave.

        Can be used corded and cordless

        Can be used corded and cordless

        35+ shaving minutes, 8-hour charge

        You'll have 35+ minutes of shaving time, that's around 14 shaves after 8 hours of charging.

        Replacement heads

        For maximum performance replace your shaving heads every two years with HQ56

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Maintenance
          • Cleaning brush
          • Protective cap

        • Ease of use

          Charging
          8 hours
          Charging
          • Corded/cordless
          • Charging indicator

        • Power

          Automatic voltage
          100–240  V
          Run time
          35  min

        • Service

          Replacement head
          Replace every 2 yrs with HQ56

        • Shaving Performance

          Shaving system
          CloseCut
          Contour following
          • Reflex Action system
          • Individual floating heads

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Cleaning brush
        • Protection cap

        Looking for additional accessories? Show Parts & Accessories

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Optional Accessories

        See all parts and accessories
          * Suggested retail price

          Suggested products

            Recently viewed products

              Awards

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

              Subscribe  to our newsletter

              Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

              Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

              Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

              Discover 
              MyPhilips

              Extended warranty on selected products

              Easy access to product support

              Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

              Register now

              Payment

              We accept the following payment methods:
              Visa - payment method
              MasterCard - payment method
              American Express - payment method
              PayPal - payment method
              Klarna - payment method

              Help with your online order

              Frequently asked questions
              Terms and conditions
              Search order
              Student discount