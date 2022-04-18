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2 year warranty
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Face Shavers
All series
Shaver series 3000 Dry electric shaver
Discontinued
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HQ6927/16
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EU Declaration of conformity - English (US)
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Can I replace the battery of my Philips Shaver?
ShaversCleansing brush
Philips HQ900 Series Shaving HeadsRecyclable CloseCut replacement shaver heads
My Philips Shaver is not charging
I experience skin issues after using my Philips shaver
I'm not getting good results with my Philips shaver
My Philips shaver is making a loud noise
My Philips shaver is not working
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