For all styles, no compromise
Grooming kit for all styles, no compromise with Lithium ion battery power, superior performance and skin friendly trimmer, designed to create any style you want with excellent precision, giving you that sense of pride with a perfect result.
Grooming kit
The powerful lithium ion battery lasts for 50 minutes after a 1 hour charge. A quick 10 minute charge gives you 10 minutes of grooming time, so it's always ready when you are.
All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2-year worldwide guarantee and worldwide voltage compatibility, and they never need to be oiled.
Simply remove the attachments, and you can thoroughly rinse them under the tap.
The foldable charging stand is designed to fit into even the smallest spaces, so you can charge it wherever you want and easily take it with you when you travel. The pouch protects your shaver during travel and gives you a convenient place to store it when not in use.
The steel blades of the electric shaver lightly brush against each other, so they sharpen themselves as you trim! The blades stay extra-sharp to always cut hairs neatly and effectively, but have rounded blade tips and combs to prevent skin irritation.
The beard and moustache comb fits over the full-sized trimmer, and has 9 different length settings – so you can keep your beard at the length you prefer.
Use it cordless or plugged in.
Use the extra-wide clipper for hair cuts, or to efficiently remove large areas of hair.
Use the full-sized trimmer for touch-ups, and to create clean lines at the edge of your beard. You can also use it without a comb for a 3-day beard look.
The hair-trimming comb fits over the extra-wide clipper and has 9 different length settings you can use to keep your hair neat and styled between haircuts.
Use the mini shaver after trimming the edges of your beard for a close, clean, finished look.
Use the nose trimmer on nose, ears and eyebrows to remove unwanted hairs.
Use the precision trimmer to create the fine lines and details that define your style.
Accessories
Create the look you want
Ease of use
Power system
Attachments
Maintenance
HQ110/02
CRP338/01