  • 2 year warranty

  • 30 days return guarantee

  • Free delivery from £ 20

Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Ladyshave Double Contour

    HP6322/03
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 award
    • Ladyshave Soft Select Ladyshave Soft Select Ladyshave Soft Select
      -{discount-value}

      Ladyshave Double Contour

      HP6322/03
      Overall Rating / 5
      1 award

      Ladyshave Soft Select

      This unique all-in-one Ladyshave has three settings to match your different body areas. The gentle 24K gold shaving settings are especially designed for extra-sensitive areas. Change the setting for an extra-close shave on your legs.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Ladyshave Double Contour

      Ladyshave Soft Select

      This unique all-in-one Ladyshave has three settings to match your different body areas. The gentle 24K gold shaving settings are especially designed for extra-sensitive areas. Change the setting for an extra-close shave on your legs.

      Ladyshave Soft Select

      This unique all-in-one Ladyshave has three settings to match your different body areas. The gentle 24K gold shaving settings are especially designed for extra-sensitive areas. Change the setting for an extra-close shave on your legs.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Ladyshave Double Contour

      Ladyshave Soft Select

      This unique all-in-one Ladyshave has three settings to match your different body areas. The gentle 24K gold shaving settings are especially designed for extra-sensitive areas. Change the setting for an extra-close shave on your legs.

      Similar products

      See all Lady shavers

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        See all parts and accessories
        Ladyshave Double Contour

        Ladyshave Double Contour

        Total:

        Ladyshave Soft Select

        Soft and effective on each body part

        Aloe vera strip for better skin hydration

        Integrated aloe vera strip increases skin hydration for a smooth and safe shave

        Three body area shaving settings

        1) Extra-close shaving head setting for legs 2) Gentle 24K gold shaving head setting for underarms 3) Gentle 24K gold shaving head setting for bikini line.

        Bikini trim attachment

        Bikini trim attachment for trimming and styling your bikini area.

        Wire-free shaving

        Shave anywhere with this cordless lady shaver

        Luxury pouch for convenient storage

        Luxury pouch for protection, travel and convenient storage

        Technical Specifications

        • Logistic data

          CTV code
          8846 322 0300
          Number of A-boxes per layer (EU)
          10
          Number of A-boxes per layer (GB)
          15
          Number of layers (EU)
          4
          Number of layers (GB)
          4
          Pallet quantity (EU)
          240  pcs
          Pallet quantity (GB)
          360  pcs
          Pallet size (EU)
          120 x 80 x 102  cm
          Pallet size (GB)
          120 x 100 x 102  cm

        • Technical data

          Power source
          Battery
          Shaving foil
          3 zones
          Material foil
          Nickel
          Number of guard teeth
          43
          Number of cutter teeth
          37
          Number of lamella
          27
          Pressure trimmer (N)
          1
          Pressure foil system (N)
          2.5
          Rotation per minute
          7500
          Motor
          Permanent 3  V
          Housing material
          ABS/PP/SEBS
          Weight Ladyshave
          119  g
          Colour(s)
          Mint

        • Weight and dimensions F-box

          Dimensions
          172 x 63 x 192 (l x w x h)  mm
          Weight
          269  g

        • Weight and dimensions A-box

          Dimensions
          400 x 181 x 219 (l x w x h)  mm
          Weight
          1851  g
          No. of pieces per A-box
          6  pcs

        • Replacement

          Shaving foil HP6120
          CTV: 884612000000
          Lamination cutter and spring HP2909
          CTV: 884290931000

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Optional Accessories

        See all parts and accessories

          Suggested products

            Recently viewed products

              Awards

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

              Get your welcome gift of 15% off**


              Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up to enjoy:​

              A welcome gift of 15% off**

              Tips and articles on healthy lifestyles- restful sleep, skincare, and more.

              People that are happy to make use of their membership
              * This field is mandatory
              *
              I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
              What does this mean?
              **Click here to read about voucher terms and conditions

              Payment

              We accept the following payment methods:
              Visa - payment method
              MasterCard - payment method
              American Express - payment method
              PayPal - payment method
              Klarna - payment method

              Help with your online order

              Frequently asked questions
              Terms and conditions
              Search order
              Student discount

              Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.