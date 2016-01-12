I've had this beard trimmer for a couple of years now and it's an indispensable piece of kit for the discerning gent. The trimmer is very solid and feels weighty but not overly much in your hand. Adjustment is very simple. Nothing to really go wrong and no pointless "touch" electronic gimmicks like my old trimmer from another competitor brand. The battery lasts ages. Really ages. I charge this trimmer and I think it gets plugged in again after a couple of months. Unless you shave daily, you will have at least 6-8 weeks worth of charge. It's quiet which is nice in the morning. It means I can continue listening to my radio without a buzzing in the background. And this trimmer isn't just for beards. This trimmer can be used anywhere and everywhere all over your body for the ultimate trim. Cleaning is incredibly easy. Since the unit is waterproof, you just rinse it under the tap. Any stubborn hairs under the blades are easily removed with an old toothbrush and the trimmer can then be left to drip-dry. The only downside to this trimmer is the flimsiness of the guard. I fear one day it may break and it does flex when you apply too much pressure.