Perfect 3-day beard trimmer
This Philips stubble beard trimmer QT4022/15 delivers superior trimming performance without compromising skin comfort for a perfect 3-day beard.
Perfect 3-day beard trimmer
This Philips stubble beard trimmer QT4022/15 delivers superior trimming performance without compromising skin comfort for a perfect 3-day beard.
Ensures the cutting element stays sharp 3 times longer than traditional stainless steel blades
Constructed with waterproof materials allowing you to fully clean your product under running water, and even use it cordlessly in the shower.
0.5 mm incremental settings from 0.5 up to 10 mm
If you want short stubble of 0.5 mm for a perfect 5 o'clock shadow look, use the Philips trimmer without the trimming comb.
Stubble comb designed for enhanced closeness and precision
The uniquely rounded blades and comb tips prevent scratching the skin.
Select easily and secure your desired length with zoom wheel
Simply select and lock in the length setting you want: from a stubble of 0.5 mm up to a full beard of 10 mm, in precise 0.5 mm steps.
Comfortable to hold and easy to manoeuvre for hard-to-reach areas.
Use your Philips trimmer corded or cordless with the recharged battery for maximum power and freedom.
The blades stay sharp and need no oiling, so your product is always ready for use.
