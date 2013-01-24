Home
    Stubble trimmer

    QT4022
    Overall Rating / 5
      Stubble trimmer

      QT4022

      Perfect 3-day beard trimmer

      This Philips stubble beard trimmer QT4022/15 delivers superior trimming performance without compromising skin comfort for a perfect 3-day beard.

      Perfect 3-day beard trimmer

      This Philips stubble beard trimmer QT4022/15 delivers superior trimming performance without compromising skin comfort for a perfect 3-day beard.

        No skin compromise

        • Pro
        Diamond-like carbon blade stays sharp for longer

        Diamond-like carbon blade stays sharp for longer

        Ensures the cutting element stays sharp 3 times longer than traditional stainless steel blades

        100% washable for easy cleaning

        100% washable for easy cleaning

        Constructed with waterproof materials allowing you to fully clean your product under running water, and even use it cordlessly in the shower.

        0.5 mm incremental settings from 0.5 up to 10 mm

        0.5 mm incremental settings from 0.5 up to 10 mm

        Stubble setting for a 5 o'clock shadow look

        If you want short stubble of 0.5 mm for a perfect 5 o'clock shadow look, use the Philips trimmer without the trimming comb.

        Comb specially designed for stubble

        Stubble comb designed for enhanced closeness and precision

        Skin friendly blades and comb to prevent scratching

        The uniquely rounded blades and comb tips prevent scratching the skin.

        Select easily and secure your desired length with zoom wheel

        Select easily and secure your desired length with zoom wheel

        Easy to select and lock in 20 length settings, from 0.5–10 mm

        Simply select and lock in the length setting you want: from a stubble of 0.5 mm up to a full beard of 10 mm, in precise 0.5 mm steps.

        Ergonomic design for easy handling

        Comfortable to hold and easy to manoeuvre for hard-to-reach areas.

        Corded and cordless use for maximum power and freedom

        Use your Philips trimmer corded or cordless with the recharged battery for maximum power and freedom.

        Maintenance-free blades

        The blades stay sharp and need no oiling, so your product is always ready for use.

        Technical Specifications

        • Cutting system

          Cutter width
          32  mm
          Number of length settings
          20
          Range of length settings
          0.5 up to 10  mm
          Precision (size of steps)
          by 0.5  mm
          Cutting element
          Diamond-like carbon blade
          Comb type
          Stubble
          Non-scratch teeth
          For more comfort

        • Ease of use

          Zoomring
          Easily adjust length settings
          Secured length settings
          Yes
          Wet and Dry
          100 % waterproof for easy use and cleaning

        • Power system

          Battery type
          Ni-MH
          Charging time
          10 hours
          Running time
          up to 60 minutes

        • Design

          Finishing
          Red panels
          Soft touch handle
          Yes

        • Accessories

          Cleaning brush
          Yes

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        • Create the look you want

          Styles
          • Short beard
          • Stubble look

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

