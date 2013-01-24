Home
      Style your beard exactly how you want it with this precision beard trimmer. Trim as short as 0.5 mm up to 10 mm.

      Beardtrimmer series 1000 Beard & stubble trimmer for cordless use BT405/13

Style your beard exactly how you want it with this precision beard trimmer. Trim as short as 0.5 mm up to 10 mm.

        • 0.20 settings from 0.5 to 10mm
        • Dry use only
        Easily select and lock in length settings, from 0.5 mm to 10 mm

        Easily select and lock in length settings, from 0.5 mm to 10 mm

        Turn the wheel to select and lock-in the length setting you want: from a 3-day beard of 0.5 mm up to a full beard of 10 mm, in precise 0.5-mm increments.

        Skin-friendly rounded tips for smooth skin

        Skin-friendly rounded tips for smooth skin

        Blades stay extra-sharp to always cut hairs neatly and effectively, but have rounded blade tips and combs to prevent irritation.

        35 minutes' battery use after 10 hours of charging

        35 minutes' battery use after 10 hours of charging

        Up to 35 minutes of cordless power after 10 hours of charging.

        Ergonomic design for easier handling

        Ergonomic design for easier handling

        Easy to hold and use, the precision trimmer is designed to help you style even the most hard-to-reach areas.

        2-year guarantee, worldwide voltage, no oiling needed

        2-year guarantee, worldwide voltage, no oiling needed

        All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2-year worldwide guarantee and worldwide voltage compatibility, and they never need to be oiled.

        Light on the adaptor indicates when the battery is charging

        The light on the adaptor is green when charging.

        Detachable head for easy cleaning

        Detach the head and rinse it under the tap for easy cleaning. Dry before you putting it back on the appliance.

        Technical Specifications

        • Cutting system

          Cutter width
          32  mm
          Precision (size of steps)
          By 0.5 mm
          Range of length settings
          0.5 mm up to 10 mm

        • Create the look you want

          Styles
          • Short beard
          • Stubbled look
          Styling tools
          Stubble comb
          Number of length settings
          20 integrated length settings

        • Accessories

          Maintenance
          Cleaning brush

        • Ease of use

          Secured length settings
          Yes
          Zoom wheel
          Easily adjust length settings
          Cleaning
          Rinseable attachments
          Operation
          Cordless use

        • Design

          Handle
          Easy grip

        • Power

          Automatic voltage
          100-240 V
          Run time
          35 minutes
          Charging
          10 hours full charge

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

