2 year warranty
Discontinued
TripleTrack blades
Pivoting heads
60+ minutes of cordless power for 21 shaves. Fully charges in 1 hour so it is always ready when you are
The dual-blade system built into our electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level for a closer shave
Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck for a smoother shave
4.1
of 5
433
Reviews
87%
recommend this product
Muttonblot
02/10/2024
United Kingdom
Fantastic product
Considering I have had my shaver for 7 years, and the previous owner had it for a number of years before that, I have NOTHING to complain about from my shaver. Between the previous owner and myself, there was a period of about 2 years it wasn't used... I charged it up and away it went... and has been giving good shaving time between charges. I haven't had to change anything, the heads, the holders, the charger, everything is still as I got it. My son now uses it as well, it's a brilliant shaver. I'm looking now for another one for my son... but this models been discontinued !!! SAD !!!
Pros
Battery life, shave quality
Cons
NONE !!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 5000 PowerTouch PT920/21 Dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 5000 PowerTouch PT920/21 Dry electric shaver
twohead
04/07/2021
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Product is comfortable to use and does a good job
I have only ever used Philips razors for my daily shave ( for 63 years), initially a two head mains model, the rechargeable ones. I replaced worn ones or those where the batteries failed with new Philips products because I happy with the features and particularly the customer service - very good if I had problems during or even just after the warranty period.
Pros
Good to use and excellent customer service
Cons
Only concern relates to likely battery life
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 5000 PowerTouch PT920/18 Dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 5000 PowerTouch PT920/18 Dry electric shaver
Grandad Batman
21/08/2020
United Kingdom
MR
The service from Philips re replacement free of charge of a similar model by this model was second to none. Where I can I will always buy philips products.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 5000 PowerTouch PT920/20 dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 5000 PowerTouch PT920/20 dry electric shaver