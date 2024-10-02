ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

Welcome gift £10*

30-day return

  • A faster, closer shave
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • A faster, closer shave
  • A faster, closer shave
  • A faster, closer shave
  • A faster, closer shave
  • A faster, closer shave
  • A faster, closer shave
  • A faster, closer shave
  • A faster, closer shave
  • A faster, closer shave
  • A faster, closer shave
  • A faster, closer shave
  • A faster, closer shave
  • A faster, closer shave
  • A faster, closer shave
  • A faster, closer shave
  • A faster, closer shave
  • A faster, closer shave
  • A faster, closer shave
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • A faster, closer shave
  • A faster, closer shave
  • A faster, closer shave
  • A faster, closer shave
  • A faster, closer shave
  • A faster, closer shave
  • A faster, closer shave
  • A faster, closer shave
  • A faster, closer shave
  • A faster, closer shave
  • A faster, closer shave
  • A faster, closer shave
  • A faster, closer shave
  • A faster, closer shave
  • A faster, closer shave
  • A faster, closer shave
  • A faster, closer shave

Discontinued

PowerTouch Prodry electric shaver

PT920/21

4.1
| (433) Reviews | 87% recommend this product
A faster, closer shave
The Philips PowerTouch system PT920/21 adds power to your morning. Now with more minutes, full washability and proven Triple Track shaving performance, PowerTouch ensures that you are always ready to quickly finish your morning routine.
See all benefits

A faster, closer shave

  • TripleTrack blades

  • Pivoting heads

60+ minutes of cordless shaving, 1 hour charge

60+ minutes of cordless shaving, 1 hour charge

60+ minutes of cordless power for 21 shaves. Fully charges in 1 hour so it is always ready when you are

Super Lift & Cut system for a comfortably close shave

Super Lift & Cut system for a comfortably close shave

The dual-blade system built into our electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level for a closer shave

Dynamic contour response adjusts to curves in the face and neck

Dynamic contour response adjusts to curves in the face and neck

Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck for a smoother shave

Technical specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Find a spare part or an accessory

Go to parts and accessories

Parts & Accessories

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.1

of 5

433

Reviews

87%

recommend this product

02/10/2024

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Fantastic product

Considering I have had my shaver for 7 years, and the previous owner had it for a number of years before that, I have NOTHING to complain about from my shaver. Between the previous owner and myself, there was a period of about 2 years it wasn't used... I charged it up and away it went... and has been giving good shaving time between charges. I haven't had to change anything, the heads, the holders, the charger, everything is still as I got it. My son now uses it as well, it's a brilliant shaver. I'm looking now for another one for my son... but this models been discontinued !!! SAD !!!

Pros

Battery life, shave quality

Cons

NONE !!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 5000 PowerTouch PT920/21 Dry electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 5000 PowerTouch PT920/21 Dry electric shaver

04/07/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Product is comfortable to use and does a good job

I have only ever used Philips razors for my daily shave ( for 63 years), initially a two head mains model, the rechargeable ones. I replaced worn ones or those where the batteries failed with new Philips products because I happy with the features and particularly the customer service - very good if I had problems during or even just after the warranty period.

Pros

Good to use and excellent customer service

Cons

Only concern relates to likely battery life

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 5000 PowerTouch PT920/18 Dry electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 5000 PowerTouch PT920/18 Dry electric shaver

21/08/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

MR

The service from Philips re replacement free of charge of a similar model by this model was second to none. Where I can I will always buy philips products.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 5000 PowerTouch PT920/20 dry electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 5000 PowerTouch PT920/20 dry electric shaver

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.