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2 year warranty

Welcome gift £10*

30-day return

All series

  • Cut your family's hair
  • Cut your family's hair
  • Cut your family's hair
  • Cut your family's hair
  • Cut your family's hair
  • Cut your family's hair
  • Cut your family's hair
  • Cut your family's hair
  • Cut your family's hair
  • Cut your family's hair
  • Cut your family's hair
  • Cut your family's hair
  • Cut your family's hair
  • Cut your family's hair
  • Cut your family's hair
  • Cut your family's hair
  • Cut your family's hair
  • Cut your family's hair
  • Cut your family's hair
  • Cut your family's hair
  • Cut your family's hair
  • Cut your family's hair
  • Cut your family's hair
  • Cut your family's hair

Discontinued

family hair clipper

QC5130/15

4.2
| (703) Reviews | 85% recommend this product

1 award

Cut your family's hair
Cutting your family's hair has never been easier. This clipper offers a powerful yet ultra-silent motor, an ergonomic design and skin-friendly blades and comb tips, as well as the ultimate convenience of cordless power.
See all benefits

with our quietest clipper for both adults and kids

Cut your family's hair

  • Stainless steel blades

  • 11 length settings

  • 60 mins' cordless use/8 hr charge

Adjusts to different length settings

Adjusts to different length settings

Cut your hair to the exact length you want. Just select one of the 11 length settings between 3 mm and 21 mm in 2 mm increments, or remove the comb for a close 0.5 mm trim.

Quiet and powerful performance

Quiet and powerful performance

Philips clippers are family friendly and offer all the performance without the noise. The smooth motor is engineered for power and reduced vibration to help keep them calm while clipping.

Rounded combs to prevent tugging and irritation

Rounded combs to prevent tugging and irritation

The blades and combs on this hair cutter have rounded tips for a safe, smooth haircut.

Technical specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Find a spare part or an accessory

Go to parts and accessories

Parts & Accessories

Awards

  • Award image AWARD-612375

Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.2

of 5

703

Reviews

85%

recommend this product

05/11/2023

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Brilliant a nd quite hair cutting

Bought this product as no brainer to replace my Philips battery hair clipper that had seen its better days bought a corded version this time as I don't have wait to charge the battery every month to cut my hair Lovely light cutter really well designed very quiet and so easy to use compared to my old battery powered great value for money and when registering the product l was instantly up graded to 36 month warranty for cutter Well happy with that folks

Pros

Lifgt weigh good design and easy to nice long power cord cord

Cons

Wish bought one month's ago

This review was made for Hairclipper series 3000 QC5135 Hair clipper

This review was made for Hairclipper series 3000 QC5135 Hair clipper

22/03/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Best hair clippers I've used

These were superb I've used lots of hair clippers from many of the top names and these have given me the best cut and also been the easiest to blend in with. One slight problem is you can sometimes position your hand wrong and move the guard.

Pros

Great cut, easy to blend different lengths

Cons

Guard can slip

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for QC5115/13 family hair clipper

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for QC5115/13 family hair clipper

17/03/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellant lightweight hair clippers for family use

Easy to use no changing grades just slide the grade up or down, quiet and really smooth in process. Loved testing these hair clippers from Philips. Definately recommend these for family use - particularly boys.

Pros

No need to change heads in between grades, simple to use

Cons

Lead length could be longer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for QC5115/13 family hair clipper

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for QC5115/13 family hair clipper

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