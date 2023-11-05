The Philips family hair clipper is amazingly quiet for a hair clipper and that to me is fantastic my son is 13 and has always hated the sound of clippers to the point where when we would go to the barbers she would have to cut his hair with scissors taking up more time for her, I tried these out on him whilst in lockdown and not one issue he sat great for them didn't complain about anything. The other fantastic thing is I don't have to route around looking for the right size that I need to attach it's all on there all 11 sizes I just need to slide it up untill it's the right one and when your shaving the hair it doesn't slip down or up and go on a different level. It really is the perfect shaver for all the family I can't argue with anything about it , it's easy to use just literally plug it in at the wall and choose which hair size setting you want and away you go. It is definitely something I would recommend to any other parent out there.