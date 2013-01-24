Home
      Cutting your family's hair has never been easier. This clipper offers a powerful yet ultra-silent motor, an ergonomic design and skin-friendly blades and comb tips, as well as the ultimate convenience of cordless power. See all benefits

      Cutting your family's hair has never been easier. This clipper offers a powerful yet ultra-silent motor, an ergonomic design and skin-friendly blades and comb tips, as well as the ultimate convenience of cordless power. See all benefits

        Cut your family's hair

        with our quietest clipper for both adults and kids

        • Stainless steel blades
        • 11 length settings
        • 60 mins' cordless use/8 hr charge
        11 lock-in length settings: 3 to 21 mm or 0.5 mm without comb

        11 lock-in length settings: 3 to 21 mm or 0.5 mm without comb

        Simply select and lock in the length you want by using the adjustable comb, which provides length settings from 3 to 21 mm, with precisely 2 mm between each length. Or use it without a comb for a close 0.5 mm trim.

        Quiet and powerful performance

        Quiet and powerful performance

        This Philips family hair clipper is designed to reassure kids and parents. Its smooth motor is engineered for powerful performance with reduced vibration. The Philips family clipper is our quietest clipper for both adults and children.

        Rounded combs and blade tips prevent skin irritation

        Rounded combs and blade tips prevent skin irritation

        The rounded combs and blade tips glide smoothly over the skin without scratching to give a safe, pleasant haircut every time.

        High-performance cutting element with self-sharpening blades

        High-performance cutting element with self-sharpening blades

        The self-sharpening, stainless steel blades stay sharp longer and ensure top cutting performance with minimum maintenance.

        Compact and lightweight for easy, less tiring handling

        Compact and lightweight for easy, less tiring handling

        The compact and lightweight design makes this family clipper easy to move smoothly over the head. Whether you are cutting adults' or kids' hair, it is ergonomically shaped for easy manoeuvring and optimal control, resulting in a comfortable hair-cutting experience.

        60 minutes of cordless use after an 8-hour charge

        60 minutes of cordless use after an 8-hour charge

        Use the clipper corded or cordless for maximum power and freedom, with 60 minutes of cordless power after 8 hours of charging.

        Pop-open head makes it easy to clean

        Pop-open head makes it easy to clean

        Simply pop the head open and use the cleaning brush provided to sweep away any loose hairs.

        2-year guarantee, worldwide voltage

        2-year guarantee, worldwide voltage

        All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a two year worldwide guarantee and worldwide voltage compatibility.

        The blades never need oiling

        The blades never need oiling

        No oil needed, for easy maintenance and to save you time.

        Technical Specifications

        • Cutting system

          Cutting element
          Stainless steel blades
          Number of length settings
          11
          Range of length settings
          From 3 to 21 mm
          Cutter width
          41 mm
          Precision (size of steps)
          By 2 mm

        • Ease of use

          Maintenance-free
          No oil needed
          Cleaning
          Dry cleaning with brush

        • Power system

          Running time
          60 minutes
          Charging time
          8 hours
          Battery type
          NiMH

        • Service

          Guarantee
          2 year guarantee

