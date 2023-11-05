2 year warranty
Discontinued
Stainless steel blades
11 length settings
60 mins' cordless use/8 hr charge
Cut your hair to the exact length you want. Just select one of the 11 length settings between 3 mm and 21 mm in 2 mm increments, or remove the comb for a close 0.5 mm trim.
Philips clippers are family friendly and offer all the performance without the noise. The smooth motor is engineered for power and reduced vibration to help keep them calm while clipping.
The blades and combs on this hair cutter have rounded tips for a safe, smooth haircut.
Awards
4.2
of 5
703
Reviews
85%
recommend this product
Bazxy
05/11/2023
United Kingdom
Brilliant a nd quite hair cutting
Bought this product as no brainer to replace my Philips battery hair clipper that had seen its better days bought a corded version this time as I don't have wait to charge the battery every month to cut my hair Lovely light cutter really well designed very quiet and so easy to use compared to my old battery powered great value for money and when registering the product l was instantly up graded to 36 month warranty for cutter Well happy with that folks
Pros
Lifgt weigh good design and easy to nice long power cord cord
Cons
Wish bought one month's ago
This review was made for Hairclipper series 3000 QC5135 Hair clipper
This review was made for Hairclipper series 3000 QC5135 Hair clipper
Munkeeman
22/03/2021
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Best hair clippers I've used
These were superb I've used lots of hair clippers from many of the top names and these have given me the best cut and also been the easiest to blend in with. One slight problem is you can sometimes position your hand wrong and move the guard.
Pros
Great cut, easy to blend different lengths
Cons
Guard can slip
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for QC5115/13 family hair clipper
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for QC5115/13 family hair clipper
HalforL
17/03/2021
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Excellant lightweight hair clippers for family use
Easy to use no changing grades just slide the grade up or down, quiet and really smooth in process. Loved testing these hair clippers from Philips. Definately recommend these for family use - particularly boys.
Pros
No need to change heads in between grades, simple to use
Cons
Lead length could be longer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for QC5115/13 family hair clipper
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for QC5115/13 family hair clipper