      This powerful Philips hair clipper cuts even the thickest hair, thanks to its sharp steel blades and the most powerful lithium-ion battery on the market. One quick charge provides enough power for 75 minutes of cordless use.

        2-year guarantee, worldwide voltage, no oil needed

        All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2 year worldwide guarantee, worldwide voltage compatibility, and they never need to be oiled.

        High-performance self-sharpening steel blades

        High-performance self-sharpening steel blades

        The steel blades of the electric shaver lightly brush against each other, so they sharpen themselves as you trim! The blades stay extra-sharp to always cut hairs neatly and effectively, but have rounded tips to protect your skin.

        21 locking length settings from 0.5 mm to 41 mm

        Two adjustable combs provide length settings from 3 mm to 41 mm, with precisely 2 mm between each length. Or you can use it without a comb for a close 0.5-mm trim.

        Battery light shows the battery status

        Battery light glows green when full and blinks orange when 10 minutes remain.

        Contour-following comb follows every curve of your head.

        The hair clipper gently follows the contours of your head for a fast, even and comfortable haircut.

        75 minutes of cordless power after a 1-hour quick-charge.

        The powerful lithium ion battery of the Philips hair clipper lasts for 75 minutes after a 1-hour charge. A quick 10-minute charge gives you 10 minutes of clipping time, so it's always ready when you are.

        Simply rinse clean

        Simply pop the head open and you can thoroughly rinse it under the tap.

        Technical Specifications

        • Ease of use

          Adjustable guide combs
          Yes

        • Power system

          Battery type
          Li-Ion
          Running time
          75 minutes
          Charging time
          1 hour

        • Design

          Easy grip
          Side panels
          Shape
          Ergonomic

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        • Design

          Finishing
          Metal chrome plate

        • Cutting system

          Cutter width
          41 mm
          Number of length settings
          20
          Maintenance free - No Oil needed
          Yes
          Range of length settings
          3-41 mm
          Precision (size of steps)
          By 2 mm mm
          Self-sharpening stainless steel blades
          Yes

        • Accessories

          Cleaning brush
          Yes

        • Ease of use

          Display
          Charging indicator

