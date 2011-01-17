Search terms
More power, better haircuts
This powerful Philips hair clipper cuts even the thickest hair, thanks to its sharp steel blades and the most powerful lithium-ion battery on the market. One quick charge provides enough power for 75 minutes of cordless use. See all benefits
All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2 year worldwide guarantee, worldwide voltage compatibility, and they never need to be oiled.
The steel blades of the electric shaver lightly brush against each other, so they sharpen themselves as you trim! The blades stay extra-sharp to always cut hairs neatly and effectively, but have rounded tips to protect your skin.
Two adjustable combs provide length settings from 3 mm to 41 mm, with precisely 2 mm between each length. Or you can use it without a comb for a close 0.5-mm trim.
Battery light glows green when full and blinks orange when 10 minutes remain.
The hair clipper gently follows the contours of your head for a fast, even and comfortable haircut.
The powerful lithium ion battery of the Philips hair clipper lasts for 75 minutes after a 1-hour charge. A quick 10-minute charge gives you 10 minutes of clipping time, so it's always ready when you are.
Simply pop the head open and you can thoroughly rinse it under the tap.
Ease of use
Power system
Design
Service
Design
Cutting system
Accessories
Ease of use