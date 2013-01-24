Home
    Beardtrimmer series 3000 Stubble and beard trimmer

    QT4021/16
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Perfect 3-day beard Perfect 3-day beard Perfect 3-day beard
      -{discount-value}

      Beardtrimmer series 3000 Stubble and beard trimmer

      QT4021/16

      Perfect 3-day beard

      Trim your hair as short as you like: the exclusive comb design of the Philips stubble and beard trimmer QT4021 avoids contact between the blades and your skin. Suitable for any length, even at 1 mm.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Beardtrimmer series 3000 Stubble and beard trimmer

      Perfect 3-day beard

      Trim your hair as short as you like: the exclusive comb design of the Philips stubble and beard trimmer QT4021 avoids contact between the blades and your skin. Suitable for any length, even at 1 mm.

      Perfect 3-day beard

      Trim your hair as short as you like: the exclusive comb design of the Philips stubble and beard trimmer QT4021 avoids contact between the blades and your skin. Suitable for any length, even at 1 mm.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Beardtrimmer series 3000 Stubble and beard trimmer

      Perfect 3-day beard

      Trim your hair as short as you like: the exclusive comb design of the Philips stubble and beard trimmer QT4021 avoids contact between the blades and your skin. Suitable for any length, even at 1 mm.

        Beardtrimmer series 3000

        Beardtrimmer series 3000

        Stubble and beard trimmer

        Perfect 3-day beard

        Maximum precision, at any length

        • With zoomring
        9 integrated length settings from 1-18 mm

        9 integrated length settings from 1-18 mm

        Select and locks your desired length within a versatile range of possible lengths.

        Contour-following comb for speed and comfort

        Contour-following comb for speed and comfort

        The contour-following comb adjusts to every curve to give fast and comfortable results.

        Corded and cordless use for maximum power and freedom

        Corded and cordless use for maximum power and freedom

        Use your Philips trimmer corded or cordless with the recharged battery for maximum power and freedom.

        SteelWave self-sharpening blades for precise results

        SteelWave self-sharpening blades for precise results

        Revolutionary wave-shaped, self-sharpening blades channel and cut hair for a precise and even result.

        Technical Specifications

        • Cutting system

          Cutter width
          32  mm
          Number of length settings
          9
          Range of length settings
          1 to 18  mm
          Precision (size of steps)
          By 2 mm  mm
          Self-sharpening stainless steel blades
          Yes
          Cutting element
          Stainless steel blades
          Comb type
          Contour following
          Rounded tips
          Skin friendly

        • Ease of use

          Zoom wheel
          Easily adjust length settings
          Secured length settings
          Yes
          Charging indicator
          1 LED
          Maintenance free - No Oil need
          Yes

        • Power system

          Battery type
          NiMH
          Charging time
          10  hour(s)
          Running time
          35 minutes
          Usage
          Corded/cordless

        • Design

          Soft touch handle
          Yes

        • Accessories

          Cleaning brush
          Yes

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        • Create the look you want

          Styles
          • Short beard
          • Full beard
          • Stubbled look

