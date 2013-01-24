Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Trim and shave all body zones
The all-in-one Philips body grooming system, exclusively for men's grooming, trims and shaves all body areas. It's safe and easy. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Trim and shave all body zones
The all-in-one Philips body grooming system, exclusively for men's grooming, trims and shaves all body areas. It's safe and easy. See all benefits
Trim and shave all body zones
The all-in-one Philips body grooming system, exclusively for men's grooming, trims and shaves all body areas. It's safe and easy. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Trim and shave all body zones
The all-in-one Philips body grooming system, exclusively for men's grooming, trims and shaves all body areas. It's safe and easy. See all benefits
Body groomer
Philips shop price
Total:
3 combs provide different fixed length settings of 3, 5 and 7 mm for safe and easy trimming of all body zones
Charging stand provides convenient storage and ensures the appliance is fully charged and ready to use
This Philips bodygroom can both trim and shave all body zones.
100% waterproof Philips shaver makes it convenient to trim and shave your body in the shower and is easy to clean.
Cutting system
Ease of use
Power system
Accessories
Service
Create the look you want
Trimming and shaving performance
HQ110/02
CRP338/01