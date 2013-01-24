Home
    6000 series

    Electric shaver

    HQ6095/22
    Cut it close
      6000 series Electric shaver

      HQ6095/22
      Cut it close

      The Philips 6000 shaving series with its great design has been developed for an ultra close shave. The Super Lift & Cut technology combined with the 3D contour-following system guarantees an ultra close shaving result.

        6000 series

        6000 series

        Electric shaver

        Cut it close

        Shaves even the shortest hairs

        Gift box
        Precision Cutting System

        Precision Cutting System

        The Philips shaver has ultra-thin heads with slots to shave long hairs and holes to shave the shortest stubble.

        Super Lift & Cut technology

        Super Lift & Cut technology

        The dual blade system lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level.

        3D Contour-following system

        3D Contour-following system

        The 3D Contour-following system allows the individual shaving heads to move, enabling them to closely follow the curves of your face and neck. For a perfectly close shave, even in difficult-to-reach areas.

        Individually floating heads

        Individually floating heads

        Align the razor-sharp blades of your Philips shaver closer to your skin for exceptional closeness.

        Washable shaver

        Washable shaver

        The waterproof shaver can be easily rinsed under the tap.

        Pouch

        Pouch

        Cordless and corded use

        Cordless and corded use

        Technical Specifications

        Shaving Performance

          Shaving System
          Super Lift & Cut technology
          Contour-following
          SmartTouch Contour-following
          Reflex Action system
          Individual floating heads
          3D Contour-following
          Styling
          Precision trimmer

        Ease of use

          Display
          Battery full indicator
          Battery low indicator
          Charge indicator
          Charging
          Corded/cordless
          Quick charge
          Charging
          1 hour
          Shaving time
          13 days
          Cleaning
          Washable

        Design

          Material
          Chrome
          Finishing
          Varnish

        Accessories

          Pouch
          Soft pouch
          Maintenance
          Cleaning brush
          Protection cap

        Service

          Replacement head
          Replace every 2 yrs with HQ8

