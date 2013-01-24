Home
    Shaver series 7000

    wet & dry electric shaver with cleansing brush

    S7530/50
      Shaver series 7000 wet & dry electric shaver with cleansing brush

      S7530/50
      Smooth glide, sensitive shave

      The Philips series 7000 protects against the key signs of skin irritation. SkinGlide rings with anti-friction coating enable the shaver to glide effortlessly across your face. Its blades cut close and protect skin, even with 3-day stubble.

      Shaver series 7000 wet & dry electric shaver with cleansing brush

      Smooth glide, sensitive shave

      The Philips series 7000 protects against the key signs of skin irritation. SkinGlide rings with anti-friction coating enable the shaver to glide effortlessly across your face. Its blades cut close and protect skin, even with 3-day stubble. See all benefits

        Shaver series 7000

        Shaver series 7000

        wet & dry electric shaver with cleansing brush

        Smooth glide, sensitive shave

        Philips' no. 1 on sensitive skin*

        • GentlePrecision blade system
        • Comfort rings
        • 50 min cordless use/1 hr charge
        SkinGlide rings with anti-friction coating for smooth glide

        SkinGlide rings with anti-friction coating for smooth glide

        Experience a more comfortable shave with anti-friction SkinGlide rings coated with microspheres. Thousands of tiny glass-like rounded spheres reduce friction and surface resistance between the shaver and the skin. This gives the shaver a smooth, easy glide and helps protect against skin irritation.

        Blades protect skin and cut close even with three-day stubble

        Blades protect skin and cut close even with three-day stubble

        Our updated cutting system has skin protection technology, designed to only cut hair not skin. V-shaped blades guide the skin away from the blades for a close, smooth shave — even on three-day stubble.

        5-direction flex heads follow contours with less pressure

        5-direction flex heads follow contours with less pressure

        Our shaver heads flex easily in five directions, gently following all the contours of the face and neck. Less pressure is needed to shave closely and skin stress is minimised.

        Aquatec gives you a comfortable dry or refreshing wet shave

        Aquatec gives you a comfortable dry or refreshing wet shave

        Adapt your shave routine to your needs. With the Aquatec Wet & Dry, you can go for a comfortable dry shave or a refreshing wet shave. You can shave with gel or foam, even under the shower.

        Intuitive display with 3-level battery indicator

        Intuitive display with 3-level battery indicator

        The shaver's intuitive display shows relevant information, enabling you to get the best performance out of your shaver: 3-level battery indicator - cleaning indicator - battery low indicator - replacement head indicator - travel lock indicator

        50 minutes of cordless shaving

        50 minutes of cordless shaving

        The energy-efficient, powerful lithium-ion battery system gives you two convenient options: Charge it for an hour for up to 50 minutes of shaving time, or a quick charge for one full shave. All Shaver series 7000 models are designed to operate only in cordless mode to ensure safety in wet environments.

        Shaver can be rinsed clean under the tap

        Shaver can be rinsed clean under the tap

        Simply open the shaver head to rinse it thoroughly under the tap.

        Comes with a 2 year guarantee

        Comes with a 2 year guarantee

        We back this Philips shaver with a 2 year guarantee. Our Series 7000 shavers are designed for performance and durability.

        Beard styler with five settings for styling and pre-trimming

        Beard styler with five settings for styling and pre-trimming

        The beard styler has five settings for beard styling, perfect stubble and pre-trimming. Rounded tips and combs prevent skin irritation.

        Cleansing brush for deep, gentle cleansing and less irritation

        Cleansing brush for deep, gentle cleansing and less irritation

        The cleansing brush is designed for deep, gentle cleansing together with your choice of cleanser. 32,000 active bristles help massage and cleanse skin, removing dirt, cleaning pores and boosting radiance. Based on consumer tests at an independent clinical test agency, subjects report less irritation, smoother skin and a more comfortable shave when using a cleansing brush. We recommend using the brush pre-shaving to enhance your shaving results: 91% of subjects experienced less skin irritation when shaving with the Philips S7000 with cleansing brush*.

        Technical Specifications

        • Shaving Performance

          SkinComfort
          • SkinGlide Rings
          • SkinProtection System
          • Aquatec Wet and Dry
          Shaving system
          GentlePrecisionPRO Blades
          Contour following
          5-direction DynamicFlex Heads

        • Accessories

          SmartClick
          • Beard styler
          • Deep facial cleansing brush
          Pouch
          Travel pouch

        • Power

          Run time
          50 min / 17 shaves
          Charging
          • 1 hour full charge
          • Quick charge 5 min for 1 shave
          Battery Type
          Lithium-ion
          Automatic voltage
          100-240 V
          Max power consumption
          5.4  W
          Stand-by power
          0.15  W

        • Ease of use

          Display
          • 3 level battery indicator
          • Battery low indicator
          • Cleaning indicator
          • Replace shaving heads indicator
          • Travel lock indicator
          Wet and Dry
          Wet and dry use
          Cleaning
          Fully washable
          Operation
          • Cordless use
          • Unplug before use

        • Design

          Handle
          Ergonomic grip and handling
          Frame colour
          Silver
          Front colour
          White matt

        • Service

          2 year guarantee
          Yes
          Replacement head
          Replace every 2 yrs with SH70
          Cleansing brush head SH560
          Replace every 3–6 months

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • SmartClick beard styler
        • SmartClick cleansing brush

              • Philips' no.1 on sensitive skin - compared to other Philips shavers
              • 91% of subjects experienced less skin irritation when shaving with Philips S7000 with cleansing brush — tested in UK among dissatisfied blade users

