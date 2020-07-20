2 year warranty
Discontinued
GentlePrecision blade system
Comfort rings
50 min cordless use/1 hr charge
Experience a more comfortable shave with anti-friction SkinGlide rings coated with microspheres. Thousands of tiny glass-like rounded spheres reduce friction and surface resistance between the shaver and the skin. This gives the shaver a smooth, easy glide and helps protect against skin irritation.
Our updated cutting system has skin protection technology, designed to only cut hair not skin. V-shaped blades guide the skin away from the blades for a close, smooth shave — even on three-day stubble.
Our shaver heads flex easily in five directions, gently following all the contours of the face and neck. Less pressure is needed to shave closely and skin stress is minimised.
Awards
4.1
of 5
2712
Reviews
84%
recommend this product
*Blackstar*
20/07/2020
United Kingdom
Perfect Shave
got this shaver as a Christmas present in 2017, has been great and the blades are now needing replacement, i have a very tough beard so they have done well, Love it.. and still going strong
Pros
wet dry use, not too heavy, feels good in hand, gives close shave
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 7000 S7710/26 Wet and dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 7000 S7710/26 Wet and dry electric shaver
watch
16/04/2020
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
excellent
I have only had this shaver for a few weeks and I am over the moon with it because I have a daily shave which is quick and smooth whether using it dry or with a foam solution I also like the smart clean system because using this immediately after washing the shaver under under the tap leaving it in the cleaning's system you just forget it whilst it cleans and is then ready for its next use
Pros
all pros as mentioned in review
Cons
none up to-date
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 7000 S7710/26 Wet and dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 7000 S7710/26 Wet and dry electric shaver
Dar-dar
26/01/2020
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Very fast and comfortable
The shaver is very easy and fast to use. My old razor took about four minutes to shave with, but this one is getting faster and more comfortable each time that it is used. It now takes me less than three minutes each day.
Pros
Easy, fast, comfortable.
Cons
The base unit is quite large but holds and cleans the shaver well.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 7000 S7710/26 Wet and dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 7000 S7710/26 Wet and dry electric shaver
Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024.
Philips' no.1 on sensitive skin - compared to other Philips shavers
91% of subjects experienced less skin irritation when shaving with Philips S7000 with cleansing brush — tested in UK among dissatisfied blade users