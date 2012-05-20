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Discontinued

SatinPerfectEpilator

HP6572/00

3.6

| (8) Reviews

Smooth in minutes, lasts for weeks

SatinPerfect's extra wide head and textured ceramic discs remove more hair in one stroke, giving you the ultimate epilation experience! Don't you want long-lasting smoothness for up to four weeks? Smooth in minutes, lasts for weeks!

See all benefits

Smooth in minutes, lasts for weeks

  • Epilate, shape and style

Extra wide head removes more hair in one stroke

Extra wide head removes more hair in one stroke

Extra wide epilation head catches and removes more hair in one stroke for long lasting and super smooth results in minutes

Vibrating massage bar stimulates and soothes the skin

Gently vibrating massage bar stimulates and soothes the skin for a pleasant epilation process

Opti-light reveals even the finest hair

Opti-light reveals even the finest hair

Built-in Opti-light reveals tiny, fine hairs clearly

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Reviews

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3.6

of 5

8

Reviews

1

20/05/2012

Italia

Italia

PERFETTO di nome e di fatto.

E'un epilatore eccellente, che assicura una epilazione rapida e indolore, lasciando la pelle morbidissima. Grazie alla presenza della luce è possibile vedere tutti i peli in controluce ed eliminare tutto alla perfezione. I peli ricrescono più raramente e dopo circa 4 settimane. Per la grandezza della testina non è molto indicato per depilare bene la zona bikini, quindi lo consiglio in abbinamento al Philips Bikini Perfect Trim Rechargeable HP6379, assolutamente fantastico,anche perchè è cordless. Con questi due prodotti la depilazione è meglio che dall'estetista.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SatinPerfect HP6572/00 Epilator

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SatinPerfect HP6572/00 Epilator

11/10/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great for 1st time Epilators!

I was nervous about epilating for the 1st time after hearing all the horror stories but this Epilator made it easy & I was thrilled with the result. I love the choice of attachments & the fact that it can also be used as a shaver. I wasn't sure about it being mains powered but it's proved to be a bonus as I've saved money on batteries. One slight criticism is that the Trimming Comb doesn't fit tightly enough but overall this Epilator is great!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SatinPerfect HP6572/00 Epilator

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SatinPerfect HP6572/00 Epilator

31/08/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

It does what it says on the box

Haven't quite sussed out all how to use all the different bits yet but the basics work very well

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SatinPerfect HP6572/00 Epilator

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SatinPerfect HP6572/00 Epilator

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