2 year warranty
Discontinued
HP6572/00
Smooth in minutes, lasts for weeks
SatinPerfect's extra wide head and textured ceramic discs remove more hair in one stroke, giving you the ultimate epilation experience! Don't you want long-lasting smoothness for up to four weeks? Smooth in minutes, lasts for weeks!
Epilate, shape and style
Extra wide epilation head catches and removes more hair in one stroke for long lasting and super smooth results in minutes
Gently vibrating massage bar stimulates and soothes the skin for a pleasant epilation process
Built-in Opti-light reveals tiny, fine hairs clearly
3.6
of 5
8
Reviews
Milua
20/05/2012
Italia
PERFETTO di nome e di fatto.
E'un epilatore eccellente, che assicura una epilazione rapida e indolore, lasciando la pelle morbidissima. Grazie alla presenza della luce è possibile vedere tutti i peli in controluce ed eliminare tutto alla perfezione. I peli ricrescono più raramente e dopo circa 4 settimane. Per la grandezza della testina non è molto indicato per depilare bene la zona bikini, quindi lo consiglio in abbinamento al Philips Bikini Perfect Trim Rechargeable HP6379, assolutamente fantastico,anche perchè è cordless. Con questi due prodotti la depilazione è meglio che dall'estetista.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SatinPerfect HP6572/00 Epilator
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SatinPerfect HP6572/00 Epilator
EffGee
11/10/2011
United Kingdom
Great for 1st time Epilators!
I was nervous about epilating for the 1st time after hearing all the horror stories but this Epilator made it easy & I was thrilled with the result. I love the choice of attachments & the fact that it can also be used as a shaver. I wasn't sure about it being mains powered but it's proved to be a bonus as I've saved money on batteries. One slight criticism is that the Trimming Comb doesn't fit tightly enough but overall this Epilator is great!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SatinPerfect HP6572/00 Epilator
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SatinPerfect HP6572/00 Epilator
catlady
31/08/2011
United Kingdom
It does what it says on the box
Haven't quite sussed out all how to use all the different bits yet but the basics work very well
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SatinPerfect HP6572/00 Epilator
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SatinPerfect HP6572/00 Epilator