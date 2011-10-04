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2 year warranty

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30-day return

All series

  • Close even on the neck
  • Close even on the neck
  • Close even on the neck
  • Close even on the neck
  • Close even on the neck
  • Close even on the neck
  • Close even on the neck
  • Close even on the neck

Discontinued

Shaver series 3000Dry electric shaver

HQ6940/16

4.1
| (55) Reviews | 87% recommend this product
Close even on the neck
A close and comfortable shave for an affordable price. The Reflex Action system of this Philips shaver is combined with the Super Lift & Cut technology, guaranteeing a close and comfortable shave.
See all benefits
Philips Grooming No1 Number 1 Brand logo [master-bff38b4a4b484febb6ceb2d500a5c33c] [com-mig]

World’s No 1 Electric Shaving Brand1

CloseCut blades

Close even on the neck

  • CloseCut heads Flex & Float

  • Corded use only

Super Lift & Cut technology

Super Lift & Cut technology

The dual blade system of this electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level.

Replacement heads

For maximum performance replace the shaving heads of your Philips shaver every two years with HQ55.

Reflex Action system

Reflex Action system

Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck.

Technical specifications

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Parts & Accessories

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.1

of 5

55

Reviews

87%

recommend this product

04/10/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Superb shaver

This shaver is comfortable to hold and very easy to use. Mains operation means that there is always full power.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ6940/16 Dry electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ6940/16 Dry electric shaver

02/10/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

This product is so easy to use & very mobile.

I haven't used an electric shaver for several years but razor has been fantastic & I take it everywhere with me.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ6940/16 Dry electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ6940/16 Dry electric shaver

10/10/2011

Nederland

Nederland

Uitstekend

voldoet aan de verwachting. Correcte prijs/kwaliteit.....

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ6940/33 Elektrisch apparaat voor droog scheren

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ6940/33 Elektrisch apparaat voor droog scheren

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Disclaimers

  1. Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024. 