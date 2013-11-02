2 year warranty
Discontinued
Smooth in minutes, lasts for weeks
SatinPerfect's extra wide head and textured ceramic discs remove more hair in one stroke, giving you the ultimate epilation experience! Don't you want long-lasting smoothness for up to four weeks? Smooth in minutes, lasts for weeks!
Luxury depilation set
Cordless
Epilate anywhere with this cordless epilator. Up to 40 minutes wire-free epilation, quick 1-hour recharge.
Extra wide epilation head catches and removes more hair in one stroke for long lasting and super smooth results in minutes
Gently vibrating massage bar stimulates and soothes the skin for a pleasant epilation process
4.5
of 5
35
Reviews
94%
recommend this product
Poolar
02/11/2013
United Kingdom
Fast and efficient
For 30 years I've been using a Phillips epilator, which still works but i felt i should treat myself to an upgrade! I thought this was a bit expensive but it's proved to be worth every penny. The ceramic discs have less 'pull' than the metal meaning a more pleasant feel. The wider head makes it much faster and the choice of heads is good. It's a shame the bag wasn't a bit more substantial as it's the only thing that lets the whole 'package' down. If you are dithering over getting this because of the price...dither no longer, just go for it, it's brilliant.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SatinPerfect HP6578/00 Epilator
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SatinPerfect HP6578/00 Epilator
bernxx
26/07/2012
United Kingdom
nice looking
it easy to use and nice looking product. I also like the colour of the product. although its a bit expensive.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SatinPerfect HP6578/00 Epilator
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SatinPerfect HP6578/00 Epilator
Aysha
26/07/2012
United Kingdom
nice looking
it easy to use and nice looking product. I also like the colour of the product. although its a bit expensive.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SatinPerfect HP6578/00 Epilator
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SatinPerfect HP6578/00 Epilator