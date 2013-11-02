Already a seasoned epilator user this is by far the best one I have used yet and the complete set does everything you want it to. It can be used corded as well as charged which I find a huge bonus when you have not charged it and are in a hurry. It does not take long for a full charge either which is another plus. The small precision epilator is great as well (though a little noisy) but so effective, taking even the smallest of hairs. The different heads for the main epilator are superb and help to make the epilation process more comfortable for whatever you need, especially the 'trim' one which trims hairs to the ideal length if you should need it. The light is the best addition as it makes it easier to see what you are doing and highlights even the finest hairs you may have missed. Tweezers with the light are a nice little addition and can be very useful, especially with the handy little mirror thats built in too. Love the design and all of them are easy to use and handle and don't take up much room when travelling. Very impressed and pleased and would recommend.