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Discontinued

SatinPerfectEpilator

HP6578/00

4.5

| (35) Reviews | 94% recommend this product

Smooth in minutes, lasts for weeks

SatinPerfect's extra wide head and textured ceramic discs remove more hair in one stroke, giving you the ultimate epilation experience! Don't you want long-lasting smoothness for up to four weeks? Smooth in minutes, lasts for weeks!

See all benefits

Smooth in minutes, lasts for weeks

  • Luxury depilation set

  • Cordless

Up to 40 minutes wirefree epilation, quick 1-hour recharge

Up to 40 minutes wirefree epilation, quick 1-hour recharge

Epilate anywhere with this cordless epilator. Up to 40 minutes wire-free epilation, quick 1-hour recharge.

Extra wide head removes more hair in one stroke

Extra wide head removes more hair in one stroke

Extra wide epilation head catches and removes more hair in one stroke for long lasting and super smooth results in minutes

Vibrating massage bar stimulates and soothes the skin

Gently vibrating massage bar stimulates and soothes the skin for a pleasant epilation process

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.5

of 5

35

Reviews

94%

recommend this product

2

02/11/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Fast and efficient

For 30 years I've been using a Phillips epilator, which still works but i felt i should treat myself to an upgrade! I thought this was a bit expensive but it's proved to be worth every penny. The ceramic discs have less 'pull' than the metal meaning a more pleasant feel. The wider head makes it much faster and the choice of heads is good. It's a shame the bag wasn't a bit more substantial as it's the only thing that lets the whole 'package' down. If you are dithering over getting this because of the price...dither no longer, just go for it, it's brilliant.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SatinPerfect HP6578/00 Epilator

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SatinPerfect HP6578/00 Epilator

26/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

nice looking

it easy to use and nice looking product. I also like the colour of the product. although its a bit expensive.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SatinPerfect HP6578/00 Epilator

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SatinPerfect HP6578/00 Epilator

26/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

nice looking

it easy to use and nice looking product. I also like the colour of the product. although its a bit expensive.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SatinPerfect HP6578/00 Epilator

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SatinPerfect HP6578/00 Epilator

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