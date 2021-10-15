2 year warranty
Discontinued
With Jet Clean system
With LED display
Three independently flexing heads in a shaving unit that swivels with full range of motion. This unique combination ensures optimum skin contact in curved areas to catch even the most problematic neck hair.
The three shaving tracks of the Triple-Track shaving heads offer 50% more shaving surface than standard, single track rotary shaving heads.
The dual blade system of this electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level.
Awards
4.0
of 5
66
Reviews
83%
recommend this product
EVCar
15/10/2021
United Kingdom
Excellent shaver
Had no problem at all. I cannot purchase spare part after 14 years of use Now purchased 7000 series to replace this item
Pros
Always a good shave
Cons
Cannot obtain spares after 12 years
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for arcitec RQ1095/21 Electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for arcitec RQ1095/21 Electric shaver
Sinky
07/06/2016
United Kingdom
Buy the best It will give years of great shaving
This has been a great, reliable purchase which is still giving excellent service and i would not hesitate to recommend it.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for arcitec RQ1095/22 Electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for arcitec RQ1095/22 Electric shaver
Philip61
18/05/2014
United Kingdom
Best Philishave ever
I have had Philishaves since I started shaving at 16, I am now 61. This is by far the best ever , so easy to use, even easier to clean, it has a detatchable head so using the sideburn trimmer is even easier. Cant recommend it enough
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for arcitec RQ1095/22 Electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for arcitec RQ1095/22 Electric shaver
Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024.