2 year warranty
Discontinued
QT4005/13
The perfect beard made easy
Style your beard the way you want with this beard trimmer. Precision from as short as 0.5 mm up to 10 mm.
0.5-mm precision settings
Stainless steel blades
45 mins cordless use/10 hr charge
Set the trimmer at the lowest position for perfect stubble, just 0.5mm long.
Turn the wheel to simply select and lock in the length settings you want: from a 3 day beard of 0.5 mm up to a full beard of 10 mm, in precise 0.5 mm steps.
The self-sharpening steel blades on the Philips 3000 beard trimmer stay as sharp and effective as on day 1 to deliver a perfect yet protective trim, time after time.
3.6
of 5
68
Reviews
Sweethan
04/07/2024
United Kingdom
Been using same model from philips since 2011
Been using same model from philips since 2011. I buy a new one every three years.
Pros
always reliable for 3 years. many settings. smooth cut. very easy to use and set
Cons
Sometimes the bigger clipper case breaks since its intentionally made very fragile i feel
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 QT4005/13 beard and stubble trimmer
Date of Use 2022-07-04
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 QT4005/13 beard and stubble trimmer
Date of Use 2022-07-04
Warlock
29/07/2017
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Easy to use
I love this product and recommend to everyone . Thank you
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 QT4005/13 beard and stubble trimmer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 QT4005/13 beard and stubble trimmer
Warlock
29/07/2017
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Easy to use
I love this product and recommend to everyone . Thank you
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 QT4005/13 beard and stubble trimmer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 QT4005/13 beard and stubble trimmer
Online survey of 16003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024.