2 year warranty
Discontinued
Unique ceramic epilation system from Philips
Thanks to the soothing properties of ice and an integrated massage system, the new Satinelle Ice significantly reduces the pain normally associated with epilation. The hypoallergenic ceramic disc system is also gentle on sensitive skin.
Pink
The patented ice cooler soothes the skin reducing the unpleasant feeling of epilation. Its pivoting head follows every curve of your body for optimal cooling and less pain.
Follows the body’s contours for maximum pain reduction during epilation and an immediate cooling and soothing effect on the skin afterwards.
Works with the skin cooler to reduce epilation discomfort.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
Miemel
09/11/2012
België
Verified buyer
Gebruiksvriendelijk
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Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Satinelle Ice HP6492/00 Epileerapparaat
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Satinelle Ice HP6492/00 Epileerapparaat