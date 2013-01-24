Search terms
Smart pivot, shaves closer
Aquatech adds power to your morning with more minutes per charge, fully washable heads and DualPrecision heads that give you a cleaner shave. The Aquatec seal ensures a comfortable dry shave and a refreshing wet shave. See all benefits
The first blade raises each hair while the second blade comfortably cuts it below skin level, for a really smooth result.
The Aquatec seal on the Philips electric shaver makes it 100% waterproof. Use it in the shower with your favourite shaving gel or foam for extra skin comfort. Naturally you can also shave dry for convenience
An efficient, powerful lithium-ion battery gives you more shaves per charge. Charge it for an hour and you’ll have up to 50 minutes of shaving time – that’s around 17 shaves. Charge it for 3 minutes and you'll have enough power for one shave.
DualPrecision heads comfortably shave both long hairs and short stubble. 1. Slots cut long hairs. 2. Holes cut stubble.
Flexing heads stay in close contact with your skin, while the pivoting neck adds an extra dimension of movement – all giving you a close, fast and comfortable shave.
Complete your look by using the Pop-up trimmer. Perfect for maintaining a moustache and trimming sideburns.
Rounded low-friction heads adjust to the contours of your face to limit skin irritation.
The low-friction SkinGlide shaving surface slides smoothly along your skin for a close, easy shave.
