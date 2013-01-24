Home
    wet and dry electric razor

    AT880/44
    Smart pivot, shaves closer
      Philips Norelco wet and dry electric razor

      AT880/44
      Smart pivot, shaves closer

      Aquatech adds power to your morning with more minutes per charge, fully washable heads and DualPrecision heads that give you a cleaner shave. The Aquatec seal ensures a comfortable dry shave and a refreshing wet shave.

      Philips Norelco wet and dry electric razor

      Smart pivot, shaves closer

      Smart pivot, shaves closer

      Philips Norelco wet and dry electric razor

      Smart pivot, shaves closer

        Smart pivot, shaves closer

        • DualPrecision heads
        • SmartPivot heads
        Patented Super Lift & Cut blade raises hairs to cut closer

        Patented Super Lift & Cut blade raises hairs to cut closer

        The first blade raises each hair while the second blade comfortably cuts it below skin level, for a really smooth result.

        Aquatec: refreshing wet shave with foam or an easy dry shave

        Aquatec: refreshing wet shave with foam or an easy dry shave

        The Aquatec seal on the Philips electric shaver makes it 100% waterproof. Use it in the shower with your favourite shaving gel or foam for extra skin comfort. Naturally you can also shave dry for convenience

        Up to 50 shaving minutes, 1-hour charge

        Up to 50 shaving minutes, 1-hour charge

        An efficient, powerful lithium-ion battery gives you more shaves per charge. Charge it for an hour and you’ll have up to 50 minutes of shaving time – that’s around 17 shaves. Charge it for 3 minutes and you'll have enough power for one shave.

        Effectively shave long hairs and short stubble

        Effectively shave long hairs and short stubble

        DualPrecision heads comfortably shave both long hairs and short stubble. 1. Slots cut long hairs. 2. Holes cut stubble.

        Heads Pivot and Flex to follow every curve for comfort

        Heads Pivot and Flex to follow every curve for comfort

        Flexing heads stay in close contact with your skin, while the pivoting neck adds an extra dimension of movement – all giving you a close, fast and comfortable shave.

        Perfect for trimming your sideburns and moustache

        Perfect for trimming your sideburns and moustache

        Complete your look by using the Pop-up trimmer. Perfect for maintaining a moustache and trimming sideburns.

        Glides smoothly over the curves of your face

        Glides smoothly over the curves of your face

        Rounded low-friction heads adjust to the contours of your face to limit skin irritation.

        Low- friction SkinGlide for an extra smooth shave

        Low- friction SkinGlide for an extra smooth shave

        The low-friction SkinGlide shaving surface slides smoothly along your skin for a close, easy shave.

        For easy cleaning, and wet and dry use

        For easy cleaning, and wet and dry use

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Maintenance
          • Cleaning brush
          • Protective cap
          Stand
          Charging stand
          Travel pouch
          Yes

        • Ease of use

          Display
          • 1 LED indication
          • Battery full indication
          • Battery low indication
          • Charging indication
          • Quick charge indication
          Shaving minutes
          60+
          Shaving time
          Up to 21 days

        • Service

          Replacement head
          • HQ8 has been replaced by SH50
          • Replace every yr with HQ8

        • Shaving Performance

          Contour following
          • Dynamic contour response
          • SmartPivot
          Shaving system
          • Super Lift and Cut
          • DualPrecision heads
          Styling
          Integrated pop-up trimmer

