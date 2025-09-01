2 year warranty
Discontinued
RQ1050/18
Three independently flexing heads in a shaving unit that swivels with full range of motion. This unique combination ensures optimum skin contact in curved areas to catch even the most problematic neck hair.
The three shaving tracks of the Triple-Track shaving heads offer 50% more shaving surface than standard, single track rotary shaving heads.
The dual blade system of this electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level.
Awards
4.1
of 5
55
Reviews
Naranp
01/09/2025
United Kingdom
Phillips artic shaver
The charger wire was hard not rubbery so it has now cracked all over the wire all brittle, need to get a new charger cable, other wise the machine has worked well over 6 years
Pros
Very reliable still working after a long time, better than the blade as the machine does not cut uoi
Cons
The cleaning of the head leaves the London water marks on the blade casing
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for arcitec RQ1050/17 Electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for arcitec RQ1050/17 Electric shaver
Paul167
31/03/2015
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Better than wet!
I have tried for years to get a shave as close as a wet shave from an electric/battery device. Until I bought this one I never thought it to be possible, now I know better. This shaver is quiet, comfortable to use and achieves excellent results in wet or dry modes. I prefer dry mode, it's more convenient. This truly is the best shaver I have ever owned. Well done Philips !
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for arcitec RQ1050/18 Electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for arcitec RQ1050/18 Electric shaver
mi12ck
07/02/2013
United Kingdom
simple to use
was bought for me by my wife 5 years ago for our 30 anniversary, i have not found anything wrong with the shaver at all. just had the red light come on to tell me to buy a replacement head, i would buy again if i needed to replace,i know they look expensive to buy but as proved will last you years,will never use a wet shave again
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for arcitec RQ1050/18 Electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for arcitec RQ1050/18 Electric shaver
Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024.