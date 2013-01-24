Home
    Multigroom series 3000

    7-in-1, Face and Hair

    MG3720/15
    Overall Rating / 5
    2 Awards
    • All-in-one trimmer All-in-one trimmer All-in-one trimmer
      Multigroom series 3000 7-in-1, Face and Hair

      MG3720/15
      All-in-one trimmer

      Try out a new look any day of the week with this durable all-in-one trimmer. Seven quality tools allow you to easily create the exact facial style and hairstyle you want. See all benefits

      Multigroom series 3000 7-in-1, Face and Hair

      All-in-one trimmer

      Try out a new look any day of the week with this durable all-in-one trimmer. Seven quality tools allow you to easily create the exact facial style and hairstyle you want. See all benefits

        Multigroom series 3000

        Multigroom series 3000

        7-in-1, Face and Hair

        All-in-one trimmer

        7-in-1 trimmer

        • 7 tools
        • Self-sharpening steel blades
        • Up to 60-min run time
        • Rinseable attachments
        Self-sharpening, skin-friendly blades for a perfect trim

        Self-sharpening, skin-friendly blades for a perfect trim

        Get a perfect trim, time after time. The steel blades lightly brush against one another – sharpening themselves as they work. This results in blades that are sharp as day 1 after 3 years of use.

        Trim and style your face and hair with 7 tools

        Trim and style your face and hair with 7 tools

        This all-in-one trimmer conveniently trims and styles your facial hair and clips your hair.

        Trimmer edges beard and hair to complete your look

        Trimmer edges beard and hair to complete your look

        Use the trimmer without a comb to get clean, sharp lines around your beard, neck and hairline. The trimmer's shelf-sharpening blades remain as sharp as day 1, even after 3 years of use.

        Nose trimmer gently removes unwanted nose and ear hair

        Nose trimmer gently removes unwanted nose and ear hair

        Remove unwanted nose and ear hair, easily and comfortably.

        5 combs for trimming your face and hair

        5 combs for trimming your face and hair

        2 stubble combs (1, 2 mm) , 2 beard combs (3, 5 mm) and 1 hair comb (9 mm).

        Run time: up to 60 minutes of cordless use per charge

        Run time: up to 60 minutes of cordless use per charge

        Get up to 60 minutes of cordless use for every 16-hour charge.

        Rinseable attachments for easy cleaning

        Rinseable attachments for easy cleaning

        Simply detach and rinse the blades and combs under the tap to thoroughly clean them.

        Storage pouch for easy organisation and travel

        Storage pouch for easy organisation and travel

        Use the convenient pouch for storage or travel. It holds and protects your trimmer and all its tools when you're on the go.

        2 year warranty

        2 year warranty

        All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2-year worldwide warranty and worldwide voltage compatibility.

        Technical Specifications

        • Create the look you want

          Number of tools
          7 tools
          Styling tools
          • Trimmer
          • Nose and ear trimmer
          • 2 beard combs
          • 2 stubble combs
          • 1 hair comb
          Hair clipping/Facial styling
          • Long beard
          • Short beard
          • Stubbled look
          • Sharp lines
          • Detailed styling
          • Goatee

        • Cutting system

          Self-sharpening blades
          Yes

        • Accessories

          Maintenance
          Cleaning brush
          Pouch
          Storage pouch

        • Power

          Battery type
          Ni-MH
          Run time
          60 minutes
          Charging
          16 hours full charge
          Automatic voltage
          100-240 V

        • Ease of use

          Cleaning
          Rinseable attachments
          Maintenance-free
          No oil needed

        • Service

          2 year warranty
          Yes

        • Brush
          Brush

        • Pouch
          Pouch

        • Comb
          Comb

        • Nose and ear trimmer
          Nose and ear trimmer

        • Cutter
          Cutter

        • Comb
          Comb

        • Comb
          Comb

        • Comb
          Comb

        • Comb
          Comb

        • comb 2 mm
          comb 2 mm

              Awards

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

