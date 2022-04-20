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2 year warranty
Welcome gift £10*
30-day return
FACE Stylers and grooming kits
All series
Multigroom series 3000 7-in-1, Face and Hair
Discontinued
Support
MG3720/15
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Quick start guide
Data Act Document
All (11)
Cleaning and Maintenance (1)
Power/ Charging / Battery life (1)
Can I rinse my Philips Groomer with water?
How do I charge my Philips groomer, trimmer or clipper?
Why is there white grease inside my Philips groomer/trimmer/clipper?
How should I trim my beard with my Philips product?
How do I cut my hair with a Philips clipper or groomer?
Comb
Beardtrimmer& MultigroomBeard comb 5 mm
Beard comb 2 mm
Multigroom series 3000 Hair trimmer
MultigroomBeard comb 1 mm
Beardtrimmer& Multigroomer Cutter
MultigroomAdjustable beard comb
MultigroomHair comb 9 mm
All-in-One-Trimmer/MultigroomNose and ear trimmer
ShaversCleansing brush
A00390 Power adapter
My Philips Nose Hair Trimmer does not work
My skin is irritated after using my Philips Groomer
My Philips Groomer is trimming my hair unevenly
My new Philips beard trimmer or shaver doesn't turn on
My Philips groomer, trimmer or clipper is not charging
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
Warranty
Our product warranty policies
Service and exchange
Get your broken product serviced or replaced
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