    A close shave
      Electric shaver

      HQ5715

      A close shave

      The Philips 5700 shaving range combines the convenience of a washable battery shaver with Philips' advanced technology for a close shave. The waterproof shaver can be conveniently cleaned under the tap.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Electric shaver

      A close shave

      The Philips 5700 shaving range combines the convenience of a washable battery shaver with Philips' advanced technology for a close shave. The waterproof shaver can be conveniently cleaned under the tap.

      A close shave

      The Philips 5700 shaving range combines the convenience of a washable battery shaver with Philips' advanced technology for a close shave. The waterproof shaver can be conveniently cleaned under the tap.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Electric shaver

      A close shave

      The Philips 5700 shaving range combines the convenience of a washable battery shaver with Philips' advanced technology for a close shave. The waterproof shaver can be conveniently cleaned under the tap.

        A close shave

        • Gift box
        Super Lift & Cut technology

        Super Lift & Cut technology

        The dual blade system lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level.

        Reflex Action system

        Reflex Action system

        Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck.

        Individually floating heads

        Individually floating heads

        Align the razor-sharp blades of your Philips shaver closer to your skin for exceptional closeness.

        Washable shaver

        Washable shaver

        The waterproof shaver can be easily rinsed under the tap.

        Travel pouch for easy storage

        Travel pouch for easy storage during travelling.

        Technical Specifications

        • Shaving Performance

          Shaving System
          Super Lift & Cut technology
          Contour-following
          • Reflex Action system
          • Individual floating heads

        • Ease of use

          Shaving time
          20 days
          Cleaning
          Washable

        • Design

          Material
          Chrome
          Finishing
          Varnish

        • Accessories

          Pouch
          Soft pouch
          Maintenance
          • Cleaning brush
          • Protection cap

